When the Golden State Warriors added Jimmy Butler, there were a lot of question marks. One of those included how would the disgruntled star go from being coached by Erik Spoelstra to Steve Kerr after reports claimed that Butler did not want to be traded there? Well, the answer to that came pretty quickly.

Kerr, however, says he didn't have any concerns after Warriors traded not Butler.

Warriors' Steve Kerr reveals what Erik Spoelstra told him about Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline despite many rumors that he wasn't particularly fond of the move. Shortly after, however, Butler agreed to a two-year, $111 million contract extension.

When he was initially traded to the Warriors, Golden State head coach said he spoke with Butler's former coach about the move.

“(Heat coach) Erik Spoelstra told me immediately, he said he’s going to be great for you,” Kerr said . “And I know Spo really well from the last couple of summers and I trust him. I believed him and he was right. Within a couple of days of his arrival, Jimmy was so easy to speak with. He reminded me again of Andre, just the basketball intellect but also the interest in the world and perspective and the maturity. It was really fun to get to know Jimmy right away and to see the impact that he had on our team and our locker room.”

Kerr and Spoelstra have been coaching in the league for years, but also spent the last few summers together coaching USA's Men's National Basketball Team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they won gold together.

During his introductory press conference in February, Jimmy Butler made sure to be petty and take his friendly jab at the Miami Heat.

“The biggest part was just getting here to be able to play basketball,” Butler said. “I just want to be able to go out there and do what I've been doing for a very long time — have fun, smile, and run, and not just feel like I'm doing cardio all game. I’m very, very happy I’m not getting suspended any more.”