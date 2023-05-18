A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat had no right to win their NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Boston Celtics. They were also considered the underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. The Heat were also given just a 3% chance by ESPN to get past the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, yet here we are. Miami shocked the entire basketball world on Wednesday night by stealing away Game 1 on Boston’s home floor, thereby giving themselves a significant advantage in this best-of-7 series.

This is far from the first time the Heat have defied the odds. As a matter of fact, Miami has thrived in this position many times in the past. For Bam Adebayo, this is exactly what makes their team as strong-willed as they are today:

“I feel like we’re, like you said, one of the best teams in the league just because adversity built us,” Adebayo said. “We all looked at each other in the face and said in the second Play-In game, ‘This is our last run. This is it.’ From there I think everybody just bought in to that will and I feel like we just been willing wins.”

It’s very interesting how Adebayo phrased the team’s mindset of this being their “last run.” It is unclear if he was speaking theoretically as a way to motivate themselves with a do-or-die mentality, or if Adebayo just dropped a major hint about the Heat potentially making significant changes to their squad this summer. He may have also been referring to the looming retirement of Udonis Haslem, who has already declared his intention to hang it up at the end o this season.

Whatever the case might be, this win-or-go-home mentality has worked wonders for the Heat. They’re playing like there’s no tomorrow, and it now appears that they have a legitimate shot at overcoming major adversity yet again in the East Finals against the mighty Celtics.