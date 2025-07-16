The MLB All-Star Game is, at its core, a celebration of baseball. The Chicago Cubs know that and they used the occasion to honor someone who loves the games as much as anyone on Earth, MLB's Sarah Langs.

“Thank you for making baseball the BEST, @SlangsOnSports,” the Cubs' team account posted via X, alongside a photo of Langs at Wrigley Field with National League All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Langs quoted the post with six crying emojis.

Langs is known for her enthusiasm for baseball on social media, posting “Baseball is the best” repeatedly on X as a reaction to all the heartwarming moments America's pastime provides. She has also come to be known for posting win probability graphs from games with wild comebacks, often captioned “Wheeeeee!”

A writer, researcher, stats guru and fan, Langs' love for the game has not been dampened by her ALS diagnosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, which she received in 2021.

Since she revealed her diagnosis in 2022, the baseball world, including the Cubs, has rallied around her. On Lou Gehrig Day in 2023, the New York Mets honored her with a pregame ceremony and made a $10,000 donation in her name to Project ALS. The Arizona Diamondbacks also made a donation that year.

A month later, on the anniversary of Gehrig's iconic speech in which he proclaimed himself the “luckiest man on the face of the Earth,” Gehrig's team, the New York Yankees, held a ceremony for Langs. Her parents threw out ceremonial first pitches and she had a chance to wear one of Gehrig's caps and to hold his bat.

That same year, she came up with the Fist Bumps for ALS challenge — done because, as she explained, high fives can be difficult for people with ALS. Personalities across the sports world took part, including Charles Barkley, Dan Orlovsky and Bruce Pearl.