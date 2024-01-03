Adebayo is averaging 22 points and just over 10 rebounds per game this season.

There is no doubt that Miami Heat big-man Bam Adebayo has improved after every season and in the current 2023-24 season, it is no different. After the NBA Finals where the Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets, Adebayo was thinking to himself how he can improve in every aspect according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“I'm looking at my stat line and being like, ‘How can I be better?'” Adebayo said. “Instead of averaging 20 [points per game], how do I average 23? Instead of averaging nine rebounds, how do I average 11? Instead of averaging three assists, how do I average five? Instead of averaging 0.8 blocks, how do I average 1.4?

Adebayo would come to the realization that it is not just about the amount of times he goes to train, prepare, and work on different aspects. He would express it is also about taking care of his body and getting stronger, even for his already big frame.

“And you start calculating that. You start really honing in on preparation … how many times you go to the gym, how many times you work on consistency,” Adebayo said. “And then it goes to taking care of your body while you're beating yourself up in the summer, trying to obviously put more weight on, getting stronger.”

Adebayo talks about his thoughts after NBA Finals

When reality had set in that the Heat lost the NBA Finals in six contests, Adebayo had an epiphany about the important stretch of games. He would say that it comes down to the amount of injuries and the amount of mistakes a team makes.

“That's what really hit home when that buzzer went off,” Adebayo said to ESPN. “When you get to the Finals, those are the two things that matter: who's going make the least amount of mistakes and who's going to be the team that's less injured. I was like, ‘Damn, a lot of stuff is factored into why we lost.'”

For any Heat fan that has watched the team the past couple of seasons, they know how much injuries has impacted the team and the playoffs were no different. While the team made a miraculous postseason run to reach the Finals, they still were dealing with injuries to most players including Adebayo who was dealing with issues to his hamstring.

Adebayo has been dealing with a nagging hip injury this season that has kept him out for a handful of games. However, when he has played, he has been exceptional as he averages 22 points, 10.4 rebounds, and four assists per game.

“One of the things I've learned: You have to take care of the little muscles,” Adebayo said. “It's the little things that can matter.”

Adebayo talks about how head coach Erik Spoelstra humbled him

Another reality check came from Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra who humbled Adebayo in limiting his playing time from his injury. Adebayo said to ESPN that Spoelstra “took it out of his hands” and that throughout his career, he usually plays through injuries.

“Coach kinda took it out of my hands. He was like ‘You've got to sit,'” Adebayo said. “Throughout my whole career, I've tried to play through stuff, take your mind off of it and once you get into competition you seem to forget about it.”

The Heat continue to deal with injury problems, especially tonight where the Heat will take on the Los Angeles Lakers without star Jimmy Butler. Currently, Miami is on a two-game losing streak as they are 19-14 which puts them at fourth in the Eastern Conference.