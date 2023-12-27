As the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 approaches, different players around all leagues and associations might have their own New Years resolutions they gave for themselves. It is no different for the players on the Miami Heat who are embarking on a five-game road trip that starts Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

Multiple players spoke to the media Wednesday after practice and discussed if they have their own individual goals for 2024 or if they are focused on the game ahead. Heat star Bam Adebayo spoke to ClutchPoints and said that his main resolution is to stay consistent as it is “the hardest thing to do as a basketball player” and even compared it to how journalists have to find stories.

“My resolution is just keep trying to be consistent. And that's the hardest thing to do in life. It's the hardest thing to do as a basketball player, baseball player, no matter what your profession is, or what your occupation is,” Adebayo said. “You know, the hardest thing to do is be consistent, getting up every day, wanting to write a story, finding a story and having to go through all that. So, you know, for me, it's being consistent.”

In terms of consistency, it has been hard to find that throughout the season so far as Miami has been dealt with tons of injury problems that have been hindering that goal. However, the Heat are finding their stride as they are currently on a three-game winning streak heading into the brutal roadtrip.

Heat's Caleb Martin says “it's another year of doing what we love”

Another Heat standout in Caleb Martin, who suffered an injury in Monday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers and didn't practice Wednesday, said that there is not anything too specific on resolutions, but reflects on that he is getting to do what he loves. He stressed to ClutchPoints that it is important to not take advantage of that and “continue to count our blessings.”

“You know, we can always get better at a lot of things,” Martin said. “Nothing too specific, but stay paying attention to detail and try to take advantage of every game and again, it's another of year of doing what we love so not taking advantage of that and continue to count our blessings.”

Herro and Jaquez with simple resolutions

For a player like star Tyler Herro, he's taking it one day at a time in a quick answer to ClutchPoints on Wednesday after practice. He said that he is still locked in for the few days they have left in 2023 in trying to secure victories as the Heat have two games left until 2024 against the aforementioned Warriors and then the Utah Jazz on Dec. 30.

Miami's rookie sensation Jaime Jaquez Jr. is coming off of an exceptional performance on the Heat's Christmas Day victory against the Philadelphia 76ers where he scored a career-high 31 points and collected 10 rebounds. When asked after the game if he has any New Years Resolutions, he said to ClutchPoints that he has not thought that far, but it is simply to collect as many wins as possible and work on his free-throw shooting.

Heading into the aforementioned five-game road trip, the Miami Heat are 18-12 on the season which puts them at fifth in the Eastern Conference behind the Orlando Magic. They will set their sights on the Warriors led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on Thursday who have had an up-and-down start so far.