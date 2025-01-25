As the Miami Heat face the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday evening, it could be another opportunity for rookie Pelle Larsson to be in the starting lineup as he was there last Thursday amidst another suspension for Jimmy Butler. While the Heat lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in that game, Larsson would celebrate making his first start as it garnered the attention of star teammate Bam Adebayo.

The second-round selection out of the University of Arizona has been up and down in terms of getting playing time in Miami as the beginning of the season saw a consistent stretch from Larsson until injuries set him back. Now in the starting lineup, he would get positive attention from the Heat's captain in Adebayo who said that while Larsson is “one of the quietest dudes on the team,” he makes his presence known on the court according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

“From Day 1, he’s one of the quietest dudes on the team, but you definitely know who Pelle is when he gets out there and he can be himself, play physical,” Adebayo said. “Obviously the refs got him going [Thursday night], so he couldn’t be as physical as he wanted. But you got to understand, when Pelle’s on the court, you’re going to know who he is.”

Heat's Pelle Larsson “proud” of first start despite early foul trouble

In the loss to Milwaukee, Larsson would finish with four points on one-for-five shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds. While the stat line seems to be uninspiring, he would get into early foul trouble, racking in three with almost two minutes into the game as Erik Spoelstra called those “tough calls.”

“He had some tough calls,” Spoelstra said. “That was a thing I roll my eyes at in this league. A veteran drawing three quick fouls like that. If Pelle did the same thing the other way, zero chance those would be fouls.”

There has been a youth movement recently with the team as, besides Larsson, the Heat's first-round pick Kel'el Ware has also been impressing while starting alongside his fellow rookie. There is no doubt that Larsson has the prototype that Miami likes which is a player with the defensive intensity that could contribute on the offensive end from three as besides the struggles, he took in the moment of his first start.

“Very proud moment,” he said of his first start in his 27th NBA game. “I am grateful for the opportunity. I didn’t last very long in this one. Hopefully, there is more.”

“You can’t really know what to expect, but I feel like my learning is skyrocketing,” Larsson continued. “Every day, I feel I’m getting a little better. You have to come every day with a smile and help your teammates. I think they appreciate that.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra will look for ways for Pelle Larsson to impact

The reason for Larsson starting partly had to do with the Heat suspending Butler for the second time, this one lasting two games as instead of Haywood Highsmith or Nikola Jovic, Spoelstra gave the nod to the 23-year-old. The long-time head coach will continue to see where Larsson can impact the team.

“We will re-evaluate,” Spoelstra said. “I’ll just figure out where we can plug him in. I like what Pelle is doing behind the scenes.”

At any rate, Miami is now 21-22 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference as they next take on the Nets on Saturday. Butler is eligible to come back from suspension on Monday when the Heat host the Orlando Magic.