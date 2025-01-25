ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head towards the Eastern Conference for the continuation of this season series. The Miami Heat (21-22) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (14-31) as the home team looks to even the season series at 1-1. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Nets prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are ninth in the Eastern Conference, most recently dropping back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers. They're just 1-5 over their last six games since suspending Jimmy Butler once again, so they'll continue their search for some consistency as they look to once again beat the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently occupying the 12-spot in the East, most recently dropping to the Phoenix Suns 108-84. They're just 1-9 in their last 10 games and they've lost five consecutively heading into this tilt. They'll look to gain a win back over their rivals as they host their first game of this series.

Here are the Heat-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Nets Odds

Miami Heat: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Brooklyn Nets: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +315

Over: 210.5 (-110)

Under: 210.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Nets

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat will continue to move forward with Jimmy Butler under suspension as they expand their search for a possible trade destination for the disgruntled superstar. Nevertheless, the Heat have business to take of this season as they're right on the edge of playoff position in the East. They didn't pose much of a threat against the Milwaukee Bucks in their most recent game, but it was promising to see Kel'el Ware with another team-leading effort with 22 points and 10 rebounds. It was his second double-double in consecutive games and the Heat may have found their big man of the future.

Expand Tweet



Tyler Herro continues to lead the team in scoring with 24 PPG while Bam Adebayo will have to elevate his efforts with Jimmy Butler absent from the rotation. Duncan Robinson has also been playing well with at least 20 points in two of the last three games. The Heat's biggest issue has been finding sustained scoring without Butler on the floor, so expect them to continue finding new ways to spread the ball around mount their offense.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets were blown out by the Phoenix Suns during their last game, but they managed a close encounter against the New York Knicks during the game prior. The Nets managed a strong effort at home behind their rowdy crowd of fans, but their scoring down the stretch of close games has been an issue that's plagued them all season. Their injury report is also stacked with Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, and D'Angelo Russell all missing time due to injury. They'll certainly need players to step up through the absences and put forth a conserved effort.

Expand Tweet



The Nets will be looking for a much needed win to claw themselves out of this current losing skid. Despite this, they're 6-4 in their last 10 against Miami and they've gone 23-21 ATS on the season. The Nets are a much better team against the spread on the road than they are at home, but the amount of injuries they're dealing with at the moment makes for exceptional circumstances. It'll be interesting to see which players can step up and make a name for themselves in this game.

Final Heat-Nets Prediction & Pick

Both teams are hitting rough patches at the moment and both will be desperate for a win in this one. The Brooklyn Nets are far from healthy and they'll be playing a lineup full of bench and role players. While the Heat are healthier, they're dealing with their own drama within the organization and it's clearly affected their play on the court over the last five games.

Still, the Nets have been extremely bad and it doesn't seem as though they're capable of winning games with the injuries they're dealing with at the moment. The Miami Heat have shown much more fight and they're able to score the basketball more efficiently. While the Nets will have home court advantage, it should be the Miami Heat that gets hot from the field early and sees success in this one.

For our final prediction, let's roll with the Miami Heat to cover the spread on the road.

Final Heat-Nets Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -9 (-110)