By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The 2022-23 season hasn’t been particularly kind to the Miami Heat in the early going. Despite making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Heat are just 18-18 through their first 36 games on the season, which is good for just seventh place in the East. It’s something that star center Bam Adebayo is not pleased with, and he had some strong feelings on the Heat’s slow start to the season.

Adebayo is Miami’s anchor on both sides of the floor, and he’s had to be more aggressive, especially on offense, with other players on the Heat failing to make a big impact. Adebayo knows the Heat have a high ceiling after two deep playoff runs in the past three years, and he isn’t going to settle for being mediocre with Miami this season just because of their slow start.

“The thing about it, we don’t want to be mediocre. We don’t want to be in the middle of the pack.” – Bam Adebayo, Sun Sentinel

The Heat haven’t necessarily been bad this season, but considering how good we have seen them play in past seasons, it’s clear they aren’t exactly living up to expectations early on this season. With Adebayo and Jimmy Butler leading the way, this team should have a shot to win everytime they take the court.

It’s fair to assume that the rest of the Heat aren’t happy with how things have gone this season, and are likely on the same boat as Adebayo here in regards to their slow start. There is still time to figure things out, but if the Heat want to avoid the Play-In Tournament, which they are currently in line for, they are going to have to heed Adebayo’s advice and figure out how to stop being a mediocre team.