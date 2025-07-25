The Miami Heat have never shied away from betting on player development, and with the selection of Kasparas Jakucionis at No. 20 in the 2025 NBA Draft, the franchise once again leaned into long-term upside. A 19-year-old combo guard with a strong European background and elite instincts as a ball-handler, Jakucionis arrived with both promise and questions. His Summer League stint was a fitting microcosm of that duality.

Jakucionis played in both the California Classic and the Las Vegas NBA Summer League, totaling six appearances overall. The early returns were rocky. In the California Classic, Jakucionis shot just 1-of-15 from the field across three games, scoring only 12 total points, 10 of which came from the free-throw line. He looked overwhelmed, uncertain, and hesitant against more physical, NBA-caliber defenders.

But when the Heat shifted to Las Vegas, Jakucionis found his rhythm in a big way.

Heat’s biggest concern: Can Jakucionis clean up the turnovers?

The Heat pride themselves on discipline and toughness, and the point guard position, especially in Miami’s structured system: demands consistency, poise, and smart decision-making. That’s exactly where Jakucionis fell short this summer.

For all his natural feel, Jakucionis often held the ball too long, attempted ill-advised passes in traffic, and failed to anticipate secondary defenders. His turnover issues weren’t the result of bad luck, they were the result of poor decisions under pressure.

This isn’t entirely unexpected for a 19-year-old stepping into his first professional games in the United States. But it’s clear now that Jakucionis is not ready to command a second unit, and will need significant development time, perhaps in the G League or with limited NBA minutes, before he becomes a reliable contributor.

In his first Vegas game, Jakucionis erupted for 24 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 5-of-9 from three-point range, while adding four assists, four rebounds, and two steals. It was the type of performance that validated Miami’s belief in his potential. More importantly, it was enough for the organization to shut him down early.

“The organization had seen what they needed to see from Kas, and he played his amount of games,” Summer League head coach Eric Glass said, per The Miami Herald. “And we’re trying to get some other guys in there.”

Glass emphasized that the Summer League experience was about mutual growth, for the team and for Jakucionis.

“We got some stuff on tape… We have seven, eight weeks to get him better, to get him ready for the start of the season,” he continued. “It’s important to have that learning process… And he’s ready for that challenge, and we’re excited.”

Final stats: The good, the bad, and the turnovers

Despite his breakout game, Jakucionis’ overall numbers from Summer League paint a more sobering picture:

PPG: 15

RPG: 3.7

APG: 3.0

TOPG: 3.3

FG%: 44.8%

3P%: 35.3%

The raw scoring output was modest, and the shooting efficiency was deeply concerning outside that one hot night. But the biggest red flag, and the Heat’s most pressing concern, was the turnover problem.

Jakucionis averaged 3.3 turnovers per game, a continuation of a trend from his college days at Illinois. In multiple Summer League games, he struggled to handle aggressive traps and quick rotations, often committing live-ball turnovers that led to easy transition buckets for opponents.

Despite the bumps in the road, Jakucionis has shown maturity and self-awareness about the journey ahead. “Every experience helps you,” Jakucionis said. “As much experience as you have, the more comfortable you feel moving forward. I’m just so happy to have this opportunity.”

This mindset will serve him well as he prepares to represent Lithuania at EuroBasket, where he’ll face seasoned professionals and get another crash course in high-level competition.

The Heat, meanwhile, now have a full summer and training camp to refine his skill set and limit the turnovers that plagued his debut. Jakucionis is clearly coachable, and his flashes of shooting, defensive activity, and unselfish play are enough to warrant patience.

Don’t expect Jakucionis to crack Miami’s regular-season rotation immediately. But Jakucionis is a long-term investment, and Miami’s development program is among the best in the NBA. With seven to eight weeks until training camp, the next phase of Jakucionis’ evolution is clear: Tighten his handle under pressure, improve his shot selection, reduce live-ball turnovers, Continue building strength and endurance.

His ceiling remains intriguing. At 6-foot-5 with length, vision, and emerging shooting touch, Jakucionis has all the tools of a modern, two-way combo guard. But until the Heat can trust him to make the right decisions consistently, that ceiling will remain theoretical.

Final thoughts: Progress, perspective, and patience

Kasparas Jakucionis’ first Summer League experience was frustrating, encouraging, and revealing, all at once. He stumbled, adjusted, then flashed the brilliance that made him a first-round pick. But the Heat leave Las Vegas with no illusions: the biggest concern is still his decision-making and ball control.

That’s not a death knell for his NBA future. Far from it. But it is a reminder that player development isn’t linear. For Jakucionis and the Heat, the path forward is about embracing the grind, and cleaning up the mistakes.