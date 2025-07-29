With the Miami Heat involved in rumors this offseason, the team has also made some lateral moves in signing young players to two-way contracts. One player the Heat signed to a two-way contract was former FAU basketball center Vladislav Goldin, and the other was Myron Gardner, a Summer League standout, but the expected third slot is now shadowed in mystery.

It seemed most likely that the third and final two-way spot would go to Dru Smith, who has been with the organization for a few seasons, and before the season-ending injury he suffered last December, had impressed with his play. However, an NBA rule states that Smith can not sign another two-way contract with Miami since he was on such a deal with the team “during three different salary cap years,” according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“While Smith is eligible to sign a two-way contract with any other team in the league because he has fewer than four years of NBA experience, he’s not eligible to sign another two-way deal with the Heat because he has already been on a two-way contract with Miami during three different salary cap years,” Chiang wrote.

“According to the latest collective-bargaining agreement, ‘no team may sign or convert a player to a two-way contract, or acquire a two-way contract by means of assignment, if, as a result, the player would or could be under a two-way contract for any part of more than three (3) salary cap years with the same NBA team,'” Chiang added

Heat's Dru Smith recovering from season-ending injury

The Heat's young player in Smith would suffer that season-ending Achilles injury last December that halted the momentum at the time, with him earning more and more minutes then with some standout production as a backup guard. In the 14 games played last season, which he started once, he averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from deep.

So while Smith can sign a two-way contract with any other team, it can't be Miami, though the team could put him on a standard contract since they have one open roster spot. However, putting Smith on a standard contract likely puts them deeper into the luxury tax, per Chiang.

Still, the Heat has helped Smith along the way in his recovery process, as he said in February, via The Miami Herald.

“The way that this organization has taken care of me and things like that, I can never thank them enough,” Smith said. “I’m just really appreciative to be here and be a part of this organization. Hopefully, things will progress in the right way and we’ll see how things shake out.”

It remains to be seen how the situation with Smith is resolved, but one would think both sides will come up with a way for a return.