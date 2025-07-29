The Miami Heat reportedly considered a trade involving veteran point guards Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart earlier this offseason but ultimately chose to keep Rozier, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Fischer reported that Miami explored a potential Rozier-for-Smart swap with the Washington Wizards. However, the Heat front office could not reach an internal consensus on whether acquiring Smart would represent a definitive upgrade. Trade talks stalled, and Smart eventually agreed to a buyout with Washington on July 19, clearing the way for him to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.

Rozier, 31, remains on the Heat roster as he enters the final season of his contract, which will pay him $26.6 million in 2025–26 before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. He was traded to Miami during the 2023–24 season after starting the year with the Charlotte Hornets. In 64 total games between the two teams, Rozier averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 39.1% from the field and 29.5% from three — his lowest scoring average since 2018–19 with the Boston Celtics.

His best stretch came during the first half of the 2023–24 campaign with Charlotte, where he averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game on 45.9% shooting from the field and 35.8% from deep across 30 appearances.



Smart, 31, completed his 11th NBA season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. After being traded from the Boston Celtics during the 2023 offseason, Smart appeared in just 19 games for the Grizzlies before injuries sidelined him. He was later moved to Washington at the trade deadline but played in only one game for the Wizards, finishing the season with 20 total appearances. Smart averaged nine points, 3.2 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.8% from three in 20 minutes per game.

The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year joined the Lakers following his buyout and is expected to provide backcourt defense and leadership off the bench.

Miami, meanwhile, is moving forward with its current backcourt rotation. The Heat recently added veteran scorer Norman Powell in a three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. The move signals a continued effort to retool the roster following a disappointing 37–45 finish in the 2024–25 season.

Despite advancing through the Play-In Tournament, Miami was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Powell joining Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, and Rozier entering a contract year, the Heat will look to climb back into contention in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2025–26 season.