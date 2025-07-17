The Miami Heat made a splash in NBA Free Agency, acquiring Norman Powell in a three-team trade. The acquisition has stirred optimism among fans. But for former Heat champion Mike Miller, the buzz surrounding the deal needs a reality check.

“I love Coach Pat, absolute OG,” Miller said during a recent appearance on the OG's podcast. “Norman Powell, love Norman Powell. Awesome player, like no one talks about him. Maybe because it’s a West Coast thing. We live on the East Coast and we don’t hear enough about Norman Powell.”

Despite his praise, Miller didn’t hold back on what the trade means in the bigger picture: “Norman Powell’s never been a sexy name, but he’s an awesome basketball player. I still don’t believe, even with that move, and the Miami Heat can hate me. I still don’t believe it moves the needle for championships.”

Norman Powell joins the Heat after a career-best season, averaging 21.8 points per game with the Clippers. The trade sent Powell to Miami, John Collins to L.A., and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 second-round pick to the Utah Jazz. Powell is expected to slot in as the Heat’s starting shooting guard, forming a new-look core alongside Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and recent addition Andrew Wiggins, who arrived in the Jimmy Butler trade last season.

With the Eastern Conference wide open, Boston dealing with injury concerns, Milwaukee facing roster reshuffling, Philadelphia adjusting to new leadership, and Indiana banking on youth, many see Miami as a sleeper pick. Mike Miller disagrees. Instead, he believes the Orlando Magic will emerge as the Eastern Conference champions.

While Miller made it clear he respects Heat leadership, especially Pat Riley, he also hinted more moves could be on the way in the NBA Free Agency. “You know what I do know? Coach Riley’s not done.”

For now, Heat fans can only hope he’s right. Because according to one of their own, they’re not quite title-ready yet.