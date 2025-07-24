Could LeBron James be taking his talents to South Beach a second time? On a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons and ESPN’s Zach Lowe explored a blockbuster scenario in which LeBron James is traded back to the Miami Heat, an idea that, while hypothetical, is gaining traction among NBA insiders.

Although James is expected to begin the season with the Los Angeles Lakers, trade chatter has begun to simmer beneath the surface. As Simmons noted, “It’s kind of gotten quiet now after it was the talk of Summer League,” but added that he has a “weird gut feeling” Miami could re-emerge as a serious landing spot should James decide to request a trade midseason.

The scenario hinges heavily on the Lakers’ performance. If the team falters out of the gate or suffers a catastrophic injury, a trade could become more realistic, especially since James can become a free agent after this season. According to Lowe, any deal would have to be favorable for the Lakers, possibly involving younger assets like Kel’el Ware.

Would the Heat want to reunite with LeBron James?

From Miami’s end, the fit makes a lot of sense. The Heat are armed with expiring contracts. They have a strong locker room culture. Most of all, the Heat have a front office willing to act if the right opportunity presents itself. Despite planning for a bigger move in 2026, Pat Riley might find a James reunion too tempting to ignore if the four-time champion expresses interest.

Of course, a return wouldn’t come without baggage. LeBron James’s 2014 departure from Miami strained his relationship with Riley, who publicly criticized the move. But time heals all wounds. The chance to chase another title together might overshadow the past.

For now, it’s just speculation. But the season is inching closer, and pressure is mounting in Los Angeles. This once-outlandish idea is beginning to look more plausible. If James wants one last title run, and the Lakers can’t provide it, don’t count out Miami.