While it was an up-and-down Summer League for Miami Heat rookie Kasparas Jakucionis, there are still aspects to take away from his first taste of NBA action. As Jakucionos would also speak about his Heat Summer League experience, his mindset would be praised by a member of the team, likely giving fans excitement about the rookie's drive.

Kevin Smith of Spotrac spoke to many people around the league about each team, and when focused on Miami, he asked a front office executive about Jakucionis, who in the first three games of Summer League, made only one of 15 attempts from the field. While he would find his footing later on, there were still some frustrations, which the executive said, even expressing how Jakucionis was “mad” about his performance.

“I’m not going to tell you where he was on our board, but it was a heck of a lot higher than where we picked him!” the front office executive said. “The great thing about Kas is that he wasn’t very good in California. And he was mad about that. Here (Las Vegas), he was much better. That’s what will work for him in the NBA. He’s not going to settle for anything other than being great.”

Despite the immense shooting struggles, Jakucionis would say he was glad to have had the experience, according to The Miami Herald.

“I’m happy to have this experience,” Jakucionis said. “I think we learned a lot as a team. Also, for me individually, I think I learned a lot, and just gaining experience every time is good. So I’m just trying to take it all in from coaches, from players who have been here. I’m just trying to listen and trying to take as much information as I can.”

dwnodwnowdnoondw

Article Continues Below

The Heat rookie would bounce back when Las Vegas play started in Summer League as he scored 24 points on seven of 12 shooting from the field, five of nine from deep, to go along with four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. During an ESPN broadcast of a Summer League game, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra would speak about the frustrations, calling it a “good teaching point.”

“That was a good teaching point for him and we were all encouraged by the mental makeup he had,” Spoelstra said. “Look, it was uneven offensively — there’s no doubt about it. He had a lot of turnovers, some mistakes. All the intangibles — the defense, the hustle plays, the passing, all of that he was able to do while having some uneven offensive play.”

“Sometimes that can take a spirit or confidence away from a player, but he found a way to impact the game, impact winning,” Spoelstra continued. “That’s what our scouts liked about him as a young player. They watched him a whole lot more than we did at Illinois.”

Coach Spo has liked what he's seen from Kas this #HEATSummer 👌 pic.twitter.com/vdAquMdnNO — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

There is still work to be done, but the first step of having a working mindset and a strive to be great is taken care of, as Jakucionis understands how it's a process.

“Every experience helps you,” Jakucionis said. “As much experience as you have, the more comfortable you feel moving forward. I’m just so happy to have this opportunity.”