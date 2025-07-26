The Miami Heat may have gotten a major steal when they signed undrafted big man Vladislav Goldin to a two-way contract. Goldin was among the Heat standouts during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and now the team is hoping they can strike gold twice. The Heat made a roster move on Friday with the signing of Myron Gardner to a two-way contract, as per longtime NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Myron Gardner’s signing with the Heat on a two-way contract comes after he too had a strong performance in Vegas during NBA Summer League. With this signing, the Heat have one available two-way contract spot open, although the team does have a two-way qualifying offer out to Dru Smith, as per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Gardner played in only two games for the Heat in Vegas at a little over 24 minutes per game. But that was enough to impress the Heat front office as he averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals with splits of 44 percent shooting from the field, 66.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He also played for the Heat during the California Classic, and had impressive numbers there averaging 9.0 points while shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line.

Article Continues Below

Gardner joins the Heat after a couple of seasons playing in the G League. He went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and later joined the Osceola Magic, the G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic. He’s played the past two seasons for Osceola, appearing in a total of 97 games.

He holds G League career averages of 7.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 33.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This upcoming season, Gardner will spend most of his time in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the affiliate of the Heat. He will be limited to only 50 NBA games, and will need to have his contract converted to a standard deal to be eligible for the playoffs. But in all likelihood he plays out this season on a two-way deal as part of the Heat’s developmental system.

More Miami Heat News
Review and analysis of Kasparas Jakucionis 2025 NBA Summer League performance for Miami Heat.
Miami Heat’s biggest Kasparas Jakucionis concern after 2025 NBA Summer LeagueRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA rumors: Bill Simmons, Zach Lowe ponder Lakers-Heat LeBron James tradeEvan Dammarell ·
Florida Atlantic Owls center Vladislav Goldin (50) kisses a piece of the net following a 79-76 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in an NCAA tournament East Regional final at Madison Square Garden.
Ex-FAU star makes NBA statement at Heat’s Summer LeagueZachary Weinberger ·
Team Lebron forward Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (23) and Team Lebron guard Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat (3)
NBA news: Dwyane Wade believed he could catch Michael Jordan before injuriesJedd Pagaduan ·
Miami Heat forward Michael Beasley (30) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. The Heat won 105-101.
Michael Beasley throws shade at Heat’s Erik Spoelstra with hilarious quipZachary Howell ·
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena.
The ‘mad’ silver lining behind Kasparas Jakucionis’ ugly Heat Summer League startZachary Weinberger ·