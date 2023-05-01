The Miami Heat continue to wreak havoc on the Eastern Conference playoffs. After upsetting the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, the Heat won Game 1 on the road against the New York Knicks in round two.

The Heat took Game 1 with a dominant second half, winning by a score of 108-101. It was the first time the Knicks lost at home this postseason. The performance led to a disappointed Madison Square Garden crowd full of Knicks fans who were ready to celebrate a winning start to the second round.

Heat forward Caleb Martin talked about his pleasure in seeing Knicks fans leave early during the Game 1 win.

“It kinda feels like you’re quieting the crowd, and that’s a good feeling to have,” Martin said. “It’s a good feeling whenever you got people leaving the building, knowing they’re on the short end of the stick.”

Martin has been a major contributor to the Heat’s success this season. He averaged 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 71 games. He averaged 11.2 points per game in Miami’s first-round win over the Bucks.

The Knicks are in the second round for the second time this century and have a solid path to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat are just two seasons removed from a trip to the NBA Finals and want to get back as the eighth seed.

Caleb Martin has done just enough to warrant being able to say something like that to Knicks fans. He better play well though and help the Heat win the series or else it will all turn sour for him.