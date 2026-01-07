The Chicago Bears are in the middle of a 41-year Super Bowl drought, and they haven't exactly looked likely to snap that lengthy dry spell of theirs throughout this century thus far. They've only made it to the postseason six times since the turn of the century, but they are now looking to strike gold in their seventh playoff appearance since 2000 after recording an 11-6 season in 2025 that was good enough for them to win the NFC North division crown.

And a player who's been with the Bears through the dark days to start the 2020s, tight end Cole Kmet, is looking forward to the chance to rewrite the usual playoff story for the Windy City, especially as of late.

“I feel like that with Chicago sports in general. Always felt like that with the Cubs, here obviously in Chicago with the Bears, it’s kind of felt like that recently with the Bulls,” Kmet said, per Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

“I think Chicago is just a city deeply rooted in history, which is awesome and it’s what makes it such a special place. But that being said, we want to build our own history here. We have a chance to do that on Saturday.”

Bears begin playoff journey this weekend vs. the Pacers

Things have been looking dire for the Bears over the past few seasons, which makes this turnaround of theirs nothing short of remarkable. New head coach Ben Johnson has worked his magic with Caleb Williams and company, and the city of Chicago has not known hope like this in terms of a Super Bowl crown in quite some time.

The Bears have to be very careful, however, as they will be facing an opponent that's very familiar with them in NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. These two teams split the season series, so despite the difference in seeding (two versus seven), this is shaping up to be a very close game.