A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

New York Knicks loyalist Stephen A Smith just got slapped with some harsh reality following his team’s deflating Game 1 loss against the Miami Heat on Sunday. The Knicks struggled without Julius Randle in the mix, with the All-Star forward forced to sit out the series opener due to a sprained ankle. The Heat took full advantage of the situation, and they were able to escape with a 108-101 victory in Madison Square Garden.

After the game, Stephen A had to admit that Randle’s loss was a significant blow for the Knicks. However, the one thing that has left the ESPN anchor scratching his head is the Heat’s efficiency from the floor:

“I know you didn’t have Julius Randle,” Smith said. “But Gabe Vincent looking like Steph Curry hitting five threes, Lowry hitting threes, Love hitting threes, Strus hitting threes. It’s a problem. I can’t believe how good Miami is shooting the basketball. The Knicks are going to have to figure it out. They’re clearly going to need Julius Randle to win this series.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A sad day for @stephenasmith after the Knicks' Game 1 loss to the Heat 😔 pic.twitter.com/6a3PtupCtI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 30, 2023

The Heat carried their hot form from their shocking NBA Playoffs first-round elimination of the Milwaukee Bucks. They shot 42.4 percent as a team in Game 1 against the Knicks, while also connecting on 13 triples on the evening. As Smith said, it was Gabe Vincent’s hot hand that led the way for Miami, going 5-of-12 from distance. Kyle Lowry also rained three triples off the bench, while Max Strus and Kevin Love chipped in with two triples apiece.

Knicks fans are hoping that the law of averages starts catching up with the Heat in Game 2. It has to at some point, right? Because if not, another loss for the Knicks in Game 2 will put them in a deep, deep hole with the series shifting to South Beach for Games 3 and 4.