To say that Caleb Martin and Max Strus struggled with their shot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets would be an utter understatement. The Miami Heat pair combined for an atrocious 1-of-17 from the field in the series opener, and there's no denying that the inefficiencies of these otherwise reliable shooters played a key role in Miami's blowout loss in Game 1.

Heat talisman Jimmy Butler has now delivered a strong message amid Martin and Strus' poor shooting night. At this point, Butler remains unfazed and he is extremely confident that both teammates will find their shot sooner rather than later:

“Yeah. I need to say if you miss the next 10 [shots], if you're open on the 11th one I'm still going to throw you the ball,” Butler said.

That's exactly the type of confidence you want to see from your leader, and this will surely motivate Martin, Strus, and the rest of the squad. The Heat missed a lot of open shots in Game 1, and it goes without saying that the outcome of the contest could have been much different if only Miami had been more efficient from the field.

For Butler, though, it is clear that he's imbibed a ride-or-die attitude with his teammates. This has always been how Jimmy Butler operates, and he's definitely not going to change now that he's in the grandest stage. We shall now all see if this attitude of his will pay dividends for him and the Heat.