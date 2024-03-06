As the Miami Heat beat the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night to get their second straight win, there was an exciting moment involving star Duncan Robinson. He did a move where he went behind the back in front of Pistons forward Ausar Thompson, did a spin, and finished with a reverse layup which prompted a loud reaction from the crowd at the Kaseya Center.
Nasty move from Duncan here… #HeatCulture

Besides the viral moment, Robinson had a solid game for Miami as he scored 18 points, recorded four assists, and collected three rebounds as he shot about 55 percent from the field and made four of his nine attempts from three-point range. He spoke to the media after the game and talked about the impressive ball-handling move, saying humorously that is “the one kinda like cool move I have.”
“That's like the one kinda like cool move that I do have. There's some footage somewhere of me doing it in high school in an AAU tournament,” Robinson said. “I've done it twice in a game in my life. That was the one time, this was the second. Happy it worked out because if I dribbled off my foot, it probably would've gotten slapped out. Big risk, big reward.”
Duncan Robinson talks about the behind the back move he did on a Pistons defender.
"That's like the one cool move that I do have…" #HeatCulture

Robinson talking about how the move is “applicable”
Doing a move like that can be very risky in the merits of a competitive game where the Heat need a win, despite them facing a Detroit team that has only nine wins on the season. However, Robinson said that the move was “applicable” in that instance as he was cut off the baseline by Thompson, but also, he mentioned how he “blacked out in the moment.”
“This is just like the instance where that move is actually applicable. You get like cut off on baseline,” Robinson said. “I can't even do it the other way but I can do it that way. So obviously surprised that I actually did it, I said after the game that I kind of blacked out in the moment.”
Erik Spoelstra praises Robinson for work “behind the scenes”
The move even caught the attention of Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra as it prompted him to talk about how dynamic Robinson is of a player. While he is best known for his three-point shooting, Robinson has shown an improvement in other areas as Spoelstra expressed that he does a “crazy amount of work behind the scenes.”
“The one where he went behind the back and the spin. The one thing I will say about Duncan is that he puts in a crazy amount of time behind the scenes and player development,” Spoelstra said. “And all these things that he's been working on, we encourage it and the coaches are with him hours on end working on all these moves and until, we feel comfortable, and then the team feels comfortable and then they see it enough in practice, then he can unleash it. I don't know when he's worked on that when, he has not worked on that one with our staff.”
Erik Spoelstra talks about Duncan Robinson, his big highlight of the game, and his work ethic.
"He puts a crazy amount of time behind the scenes…" #HeatCulture

The Heat are 35-26 which puts them sixth in the tightly packed Eastern Conference. However, Miami has won 11 of their last 14 games with a brutal road back-to-back starting Thursday as they face the Dallas Mavericks then the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday.