Virginia football ascended to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference after Georgia Tech's loss. But prized quarterback Chandler Morris exited early against Wake Forest with a concerning CFB injury.

Morris galvanized Charlottesville with his dual-threat dynamics. But he got knocked cold in getting sandwiched between two defenders while sliding. He later was ruled out of the game with the Cavaliers up 10-6.

This ailment is a massive potential swing in momentum for a Demon Deacons team aiming to reach bowl eligibility. A victory seals a bowl berth — while also shaking up both the ACC standings and top 25.

But for Virginia, the Morris setback puts a big damper on an aspiring College Football Playoff contender.

Virginia, Chandler Morris in bind after Wake Forest hit

Article Continues Below

UVA witnessed the College Football Transfer Portal addition become a folk hero on campus on Sept. 26.

Morris led a historic top 10 upset of Florida State that night — with fans storming the field after the upset. Morris completed 26-of-35 for 229 yards with two passing touchdowns, but added three rushing scores in showing his mobility.

The former North Texas QB since has taken UVA to an 8-1 mark featuring a four-game winning streak. No. 15 Louisville surfaced as another nationally-ranked for Morris and the Cavs toppled.

But now Virginia endured a scare with Morris on a night the offense has struggled. UVA is yet to cross the end zone and has settled for Will Bettridge field goals.

Morris threw six attempts and completed three passes before his injury. He also settled for only six rushing yards. Daniel Kaelin handled the QB reins in his absence.