Dwyane Wade is arguably the greatest Miami Heat player of all time. But at the same time, he cannot live in Florida.

Wade is a Heat icon and helped the franchise win three NBA titles while he also holds numerous records such as being the all-time leading scorer, assist maker and steal maker. Additionally, his No. 3 jersey was retired by the organization.

One would think Wade, his wife Gabrielle Union and the rest of his family would naturally be residing in the Sunshine State as well — but that’s far from the case.

Featuring on an episode of Headliners with Rachel Nichols that will air Thursday, Wade was asked about politicians in Florida who are fans of his, but vocal proponents of LGBTQ policies.

Their stance on LGBTQ policies negatively impact a number of families and Wade is one of them with his 15-year-old daughter Zaya coming out as transgender in 2020.

That, among other reasons, is why the Wade family does not reside in Florida.

“That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state,” Wade was quoted as saying (via People). “A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions.

“I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

Wade and Union sold their Miami home in 2021 and are now based in Los Angeles with California notably being a more LGBTQ-friendly state in comparison to Florida.