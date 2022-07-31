Dwyane Wade shares amazing story on meeting Bill Russell for the first time, reunion years later

Bill Russell changed a lot of lives and inspired countless athletes during his time as an NBA player and ambassador of the game. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is one of those players greatly impacted by the NBA icon.

And so when news of Russell’s saddening passing was revealed on Sunday, Wade couldn’t help but look back at his fondest memories of the Boston Celtics great, including their first meeting and reunion years later.

On Instagram, Wade shared a video of him speaking with Russell during a brunch for NBA legends during the 2004 All-Star weekend. He revealed an amazing backstory of how the video came to be and why he approached the 11-time champion.

“The first time I met Bill Russell I was a sophomore at Marquette University. My College coach Tom Crean, would bring in motivational speakers and people to help us understand the importance of what we were trying to embark on as a team. Mr. Russell came in and blew our minds. His stories about what it was like being a black man and athlete in his time. His stories about winning championships and the way he praised his teammates. His antidotes about teamwork and how playing team basketball lead him to 11 championships!!!!” Wade wrote.

“Fast forward to this video at the NBA legends brunch All-Star weekend in 2004. I had wonder if he remembered me from Marquette, so I walked up to him and this was the first thing he said to me. I couldn’t believe it.”

Dwyane Wade went on to share how Bill Russell and the other legends of the game made a massive impact on their lives. On a personal note, the former Heat star highlighted how much he loves Russell’s laugh, adding that he “never experienced someone who looked like me sound so free just from the way they laughed.”

Russell will forever be remembered for his work both on and off the court. While he is gone, the likes of Wade and other NBA stars are sure to continue his legacy.