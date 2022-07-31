Quantcast
NBA world reacts to Celtics icon Bill Russell passing away at 88 years old

The sports world was met with very sad news Sunday afternoon when it was announced that Bill Russell passed away. The legendary Boston Celtics center was one of the winningest athletes ever and someone who touched the lives of everyone he met.

The 11-time NBA champion, Hall of Famer and civil rights activist made a monumental impact on the world. Russell was one of the greatest basketball players of all time and a phenomenal ambassador for the game. Even as he dealt with appalling acts of racism, he preserved, joined numerous causes to combat bigotry and injustice throughout his life and put together one of the greatest legacies in all of sports.

Many basketball players, coaches, reporters and fans used just one word to describe Bill Russell: legend. They paid their respects to him following the news of his passing.

Current and past NBA players from all teams reacted to Bill Russell’s death. They thanked him for his contributions to the game of basketball and honored him for being one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Fans from all over the sports world shared heartfelt messages and stories about Russell. His warm personality and humility earned him respect from everyone. Not only was he a brave, cunning person but also someone with a tremendous sense of humor and a genuine love for the NBA and its players.

Commissioner Adam Silver and several current Celtics players shared their condolences for Bill Russell. The NBA world at large mourns the death of one of its greatest figures.

