NBA world reacts to Celtics icon Bill Russell passing away at 88 years old

The sports world was met with very sad news Sunday afternoon when it was announced that Bill Russell passed away. The legendary Boston Celtics center was one of the winningest athletes ever and someone who touched the lives of everyone he met.

The 11-time NBA champion, Hall of Famer and civil rights activist made a monumental impact on the world. Russell was one of the greatest basketball players of all time and a phenomenal ambassador for the game. Even as he dealt with appalling acts of racism, he preserved, joined numerous causes to combat bigotry and injustice throughout his life and put together one of the greatest legacies in all of sports.

Many basketball players, coaches, reporters and fans used just one word to describe Bill Russell: legend. They paid their respects to him following the news of his passing.

Rest In Peace Legend! 🙏🏽😞❤️ https://t.co/VhjGoIM8Ff — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 31, 2022

Legends are forever. RIP Bill Russell, truly a titan of our game. pic.twitter.com/EKpLABwzmT — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 31, 2022

The first Black NBA coach.

A winner since HS in Oakland who sacrificed individual stats for team glory.

A defensive savant. Intelligent AND gifted

A legend from and beyond basketball. More than 11 rings, he's an inspiration as a man, period. Long live Bill Russell. — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) July 31, 2022

The NBA – and the world at large – lost a legend. The greatest winner in team sports, Bill Russell. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/zekOhgsmkb — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 31, 2022

RIP Bill Russell #Legend — Reggie Jackson (@Reggie_Jackson) July 31, 2022

Current and past NBA players from all teams reacted to Bill Russell’s death. They thanked him for his contributions to the game of basketball and honored him for being one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Rest in peace Bill Russell you were everything we all aspired to be, your winning spirit will live forever my friend. Thank you for your words of wisdom. pic.twitter.com/rBjFS6nhzW — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell was my idol. I looked up to him on the court and off. His success on the court was undeniable; he was dominate and great, winning 11 NBA championships. Off the court, Bill Russell paved the way for guys like me. pic.twitter.com/ZMIrEx8Tne — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

One of the most dominant players in @NBA History. An 11 times NBA Champion and one of the best to have ever done it. I’ll forever be honored to have met you. Thank you for everything you have given to the game and all of us. Rest in peace, @RealBillRussell. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HOouLIrXWv — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 31, 2022

Fans from all over the sports world shared heartfelt messages and stories about Russell. His warm personality and humility earned him respect from everyone. Not only was he a brave, cunning person but also someone with a tremendous sense of humor and a genuine love for the NBA and its players.

Commissioner Adam Silver and several current Celtics players shared their condolences for Bill Russell. The NBA world at large mourns the death of one of its greatest figures.