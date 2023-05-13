The Miami Heat eliminated the New York Knicks in Friday night’s Game 6 by a final score of 96-92 behind 24 points and eight rebounds from Jimmy Butler. Miami will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second season in a row.

But Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was the top performer of the game, and he did all in his power to carry his team to a victory. Brunson dropped 41 points — on 14-for-22 shooting from the field and 5-for-10 from behind the three-point arc — and dished out three assists in the loss.

So after Brunson’s valiant Game 6 outing, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra dropped All-NBA praise on the young man, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“How is that dude not an All-Star or All-NBA? He should be on one of those teams… I wish he was still out west but man, you gotta respect him as a competitor.”

Jalen Brunson, 26, has played five years in the NBA and just wrapped up his first as a member of the Knicks franchise. He averaged 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.2 blocks, and 2.1 turnovers per game across 68 appearances this season (all starts).

The Heat aren’t sure who they will play in the next round of the playoffs for the right to go to the NBA Finals just yet. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have a Game 7 on Sunday afternoon, and the winner of that game will face Miami. But regardless of who the Heat will play, they should feel confident about their chances of advancing past the next round and to the Finals.