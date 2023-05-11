The New York Knicks are in jeopardy of being eliminated from the playoffs as they travel to the Miami Heat in game six of the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Check out our NBA playoff odds series as we give you a Knicks-Heat prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

The Heat have six of their players averaging double-figure points in this series with the Knicks. Jimmy Butler is the leading scorer for Miami with 24.6 points per game to go along with 6.5 assists. Bam Adebayo is the leading rebounder with 9.8 per game. Miami has not scored over 109 points in any game this series, but they have been solid defensively.

The Knicks have two players averaging over 20 points per game. Jalen Brunson and R.J Barrett lead the team in scoring with Julius Randle not far behind. Randle leads the team in rebounding as well with 10.0 per game. Brunson, Barrett and Randle are the only three players averaging double-figure scoring in this series for the Knicks.

Game six should be a defensive battle and it will tip-off Thursday night.

Here are the Knicks-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-Heat Odds

New York Knicks: +5 (-108)

Miami Heat: -5 (-112)

Over: 209 (-110)

Under: 209 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN, fuboTV

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

In the two games New York has won this series, they have scored over 110 points. Those two games are the only games they have scored that much, as well. New York needs to find a way to get their offense going just enough to score 110. If they can do this, the Knicks will cover the spread and force a game seven. To score 110, the Knicks will need to get hot from beyond the arc. In the two games they won, New York made 16 and 13 three-point shots. In the three games they lose, New York made less than 10. The Knicks need to make their threes in this game if they want to keep their season alive.

The Knicks are holding the Heat to just 106 points per game in this series. It has been a very defensive series, so the Knicks just need to be a little better on that side of the court. If New York can keep the Heat’s scoring to a minimum in game six, they will cover the spread.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat are shooting the fourth best from beyond the arc amongst teams remaining in the playoffs. They are also fourth in field goal percentage and fifth in assists. Miami is not scoring very well in this series, but they are capable. If the Heat can keep up their scoring, they will win this game and cover the spread.

Miami has been very good defensively in this series. As previously stated, the Knicks only wins have come when they score over 110 points. If Miami can keep their defensive pressure up and force the Knicks into bad shots they will cover this spread. Miami needs to keep the Knicks under 110 if they want to win this game.

Final Knicks-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Knicks and Heat have been playing a very tough, defensive series through the first five games. Game six is in Miami and the Heat should be able to handle the Knicks in their home arena. Expect the Heat to win, cover the spread and advance in the playoffs.

Final Knicks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Heat -5 (-112), Under 209 (-110)