Erik Spoelstra commended the Heat for not letting their guard down against the Hornets.

The Miami Heat had all the makings of a victory on Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets, even if they were still missing Jimmy Butler due to injury. First of all, the game was at home, and they were facing a team that was coming off a 135-99 loss to the lowly San Antonio Spurs, of all teams. Moreover, the Heat had gone 3-0 over the Hornets this season prior to their most recent contest. Sure, the Hornets had LaMelo Ball back, but the Heat were the much better team, plain and simple.

Those factors, however, made this matchup a potential trap game for the Heat, a team that currently finds itself right in the middle of the congested Eastern Conference playoff race. But what ensued was a workmanlike approach from the Heat — a hallmark of Erik Spoelstra's coaching. They took care of business handily against the Hornets, going out to a 52-31 halftime lead, and they simply held on from there.

While a victory over the Hornets in January isn't exactly something to lose one's mind over, the Heat head coach wanted everyone to know that this win isn't something one can take for granted. He then credited the players for putting in the requisite focus and effort to avoid falling into what could have easily been a trap game.

“It was a professional approach. We talked about it in the locker room meeting that we wanted to finish this homestand three-and-one. And we've played good basketball in this homestand, even in the loss. This was potentially a trap game. Potentially emotional night, celebrating Dwyane. You just don't know which way it could potentially go… back-to-back… so I thought the approach was terrific,” Spoelstra said in his postgame presser, via Zachary Weinberger, Heat beat reporter for ClutchPoints.

Indeed, the Heat had an overall productive homestand; their only loss came against an excellent Oklahoma City Thunder team, and to see them maintain this level of play even with a few players shuffling in and out of the lineup, not to mention the continued absence of Jimmy Butler, should be promising for Erik Spoelstra and his men.

Now, the Heat will be put to the test later tonight when they take on the Brooklyn Nets on the road in the second night of a back-to-back.