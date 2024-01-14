Before tonight's game, Butler has missed the last 10 of 11 games.

As the Miami Heat prepare for a matchup agains the Charlotte Hornets in the last outing of the four-game home stand, it marks another contest where the team is likely to miss key players in their rotation.

It is no secret that the Heat have had extensive injury problems since the beginning of the season and it continues in the present time as stars like Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love, and Caleb Martin are all on the NBA's injury report. However, Miami has done fairly well despite the issues as head coach Erik Spoelstra has experimented with the team's depth creating different lineups and rotations.

Still, Butler is the driving force of the Heat and is needed immensely in late-game situations. So the question still is this: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Hornets

Butler is nearly very close to returning to the floor, but he is listed as “doubtful” to play against the Hornets Sunday night as he is still dealing with the toe ailment. In the immense likelihood he is not playing, that would mean Butler is going to miss 11 of the last 12 games.

However, it seems to be likely that Butler returns in the tail-end of the back to back Monday where the Heat go on the road to face the Brooklyn Nets according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel. After Tuesday's practice earlier this week, the star did say that he was progressing well, but needed a couple more days to test the pain tolerance.

With the Heat playing a back-to-back set at home on Sunday against Charlotte and then Monday at Brooklyn, Jimmy, Butler’s return well could come on Monday instead of Sunday. The thought is that he will be back for one of those two games, but not both. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 12, 2024

On Dec. 18 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 33-year old suffered a calf strain that would have him miss the next four game until his return on Dec. 30 against the Utah Jazz. In that game, he would get the toe injury, specifically labeled as a “sprained right 1st MP joint.” He has missed every game since.

Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, and other also on Heat's injury report

For other key players on the injury report, Tyler Herro is still dealing with a shoulder strain that he got in Wednesday's loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder as Spoelstra confirmed before Friday's game. He would miss the contest against the Magic, his first missed game since his month long absence in November. He is “questionable” for Friday against Charlotte.

Spoelstra confirmed to the media at his pre-game availability that Tyler Herro had the shoulder injury in the loss to the Thunder Wednesday. #HeatCulture — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 12, 2024

Kevin Love has been the true back-up center for the Heat behind Bam Adebayo and has played well in that role. However, he is on the injury report with a left knee contusion and is “questionable” vs. the Hornets. If the 35-year old can't go, there would be extended minutes for the likes of Orlando Robinson and Thomas Bryant.

In positive injury updates, point guard Kyle Lowry is “probable” for the game as he had a left hand sprain that he got in Monday's win over the Houston Rockets. The ball-handling duties were spread around in his absence as highlighted by Adebayo's stellar play-making performance in the win to the Magic.

Heat's Caleb Martin came back from an ankle sprain he received on Christmas Day in the win to the Philadelphia 76ers and while he is on the injury report, it seems to be a formality. He is “available” for tonight's game.

Friday's win brings the Heat to a 22-16 record as entering in the game against Charlotte, they were seventh in the Eastern Conference. With the majority of the rest of the month inside the Kaseya Center, this is a prime opportunity to rack up wins and secure a seeding spot almost halfway into the season.