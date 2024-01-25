The two teams met earlier in TD Garden where Boston beat Miami, 119-111.

Anytime the Miami Heat are facing the Boston Celtics, it is must watch television. The two organizations have been at each others throats for the longest time, solidifying itself as one of the better modern NBA rivalries. Thursday night, it continues as the two teams are in two completely different places.

For Boston, they have won six of their last eight games and they have the best record in the entire association at 34-10. Their star players in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and newcomer Kristaps Porzingis have been playing lights out.

On the other hand, Miami is playing arguably their worst basketball of the season as they have lost four straight, coming off of an ugly defeat to the depleted Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night. They are currently in a scoring slump, failing to score 100 total points in five of the last seven games.

Spo talks about how the Heat and Celtics feel about each other

Despite that, there is no doubt that the Heat are hungry to get back on track, and there is no better team to be in front of them than Boston. Especially after they acquired former Charlotte Hornet and Celtic Terry Rozier via trade Tuesday, the second half of the season could be scary for opposing squads.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints before the game that “we all know how we feel about them” in reference to the Celtics. He is sure that they feel the same about them, but stressed that at the moment, the state of the team goes beyond the rivalry, though he does acknowledge that the team with the best record coming to the Kaseya Center is an enticing situation.

“Where we are right now transcends this feeling about the Celtics, We all know how we feel about them. I'm sure they feel a similar way about us and that's good,” Spoelstra said. “We're trying to take care of some things that we need to address in terms of how we want to play and get to a more consistent identity. And there's no better way to do than against a team with the best record in the league.”

Joe Mazzulla talks about his expectations for Thursday night

Head coach Joe Mazzulla has had major success with Boston since he took the job, though they are still trying to get the bad taste out of their mouths after losing to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. He told ClutchPoints that he expects it to be a “tough game” with a loud atmosphere.

“I expect it to be a tough game. Two competitive teams. Two teams that have had a lot of success over the years,” Mazzulla said. “Every game is different, every game brings out a different challenge, a different opportunity, so it'd be fun. Should be a good atmosphere.”

Mazzulla mentions the keys to Miami

Mazzulla talked about the keys to the Heat and has familiarity with them due to the amount of games played against one another, but does admit it could be a surprise how much the aforementioned Rozier changes the team. However, he said that besides the star players in Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo, the supporting cast of Miami makes them dangerous.

“They are who they are and they do what they do. Obviously with the addition of Rozier, we're gonna see what they do differently. I think the key with these guys is, obviously you have their stars with Hero Butler, Adebayo, but their role guys I think is what makes a huge difference for them regardless of who may be,” Mazzulla said. “It could be Martin, it could be Highsmith, can be Thomas Bryant and Robinson. Those guys play at a different level, they're a different team, definitely expecting to get their best regardless of how last night went.”

The game Thursday night will be the 135th time Miami and Boston have met in the regular season and that doesn't count the bevy of times they fought in the postseason. There is no doubt that this game and every one after that will be fought with their blood, sweat, and tears.