The Boston Celtics will head to South Beach to play the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Celtics-Heat prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 119-110. Initially, they trailed 26-24 after the first quarter. They took the lead in the second quarter and never surrendered the lead. Significantly, Jayson Tatum led the way with 39 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 34 points. Also, Jrue Holiday added 17 points and seven rebounds. Al Horford added 11 points and six rebounds. Unfortunately, Devin White struggled, scoring just six points while shooting 2 for 12. The Celtics shot 46.6 percent from the field, including 32.6 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they shot just 73.3 percent from the charity stripe. The Celtics also won despite losing the board battle 48-44. Yet, they also forced 10 turnovers and blocked eight shots.

The Heat are coming off a game with the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, they will try and play the best team in the NBA while coming off no rest. The only positive here is that they will not have to travel.

The Celtics lead the regular-season series 81-53. The teams met on October 27, with the Celtics defeating the Heat 119-111 at the TD Garden. Overall, the teams have split the last 10 games 5-5. The Celtics are also 3-2 in the last five games in Miami during the regular season.

These teams played one of the best Eastern Conference Finals series of all time. Now, they look to get to that same energy as they meet in Miami on Thursday.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Heat Odds

Boston Celtics: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -255

Miami Heat: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Celtics are 22-20-2 against the spread. Furthermore, they are 9-12-2 against the spread on the road. The Celtics are also 21-19-2 against the spread as the favorite. Also, they are 8-11-2 against the spread as a favorite on the road. The Celtics are also 8-7-1 against the spread with a rest advantage.

Tatum is one of the best players on the planet. So far, he is averaging 27 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Brown is another key player for the Celtics. Currently, he is averaging 23.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. Kristaps Porzingis did not play on Monday. Significantly, he is averaging 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. While is their next best option. At the moment, he is averaging 16 points per game while shooting 46.4 percent, including 40.4 percent from beyond the arc. Holiday is now averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 45.6 percent from the field, including 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Then, they need to defend the angles and not allow the Heat to get open for uncontested shots.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Heat will come into this game looking for some momentum. Yet, they will be underdogs in this contest. The Heat are 8-10 against the spread when they have been the underdog. Even more alarming, they are 0-4 against the spread at home. But the Heat are also 8-4 against the spread with a rest advantage.

The Heat need to play their best game to have a shot against the Celtics. Last year, they were able to do that and advance to the NBA Finals. The Heat need Tyler Herro to play well. So far, he is averaging 14.8 points per game in his career against the Celtics. The Heat also want to see Bam Adebayo excel. Significantly, he has averaged 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in his career against the Celtics. The Heat also want Butler to show up and play well. At the moment, he is averaging 18.2 points in his career against the Celtics. But the Heat may be without Jaime Jaquez, as he suffered a groin injury in his last game. Ultimately, the Heat rely on him as a fourth option.

The Heat will cover the spread if Butler, Adebayo, and Herro can all shoot the ball well. Then, they need to force Tatum and Brown to take bad shots.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Heat may have tired legs coming into this game. Conversely, the Celtics have not played since Monday. Expect the well-rested Celtics to come out well-prepared, go into Miami, and beat the Heat while covering the spread.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick: Celtics -6 (-110)