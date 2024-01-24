Rozier was acquired by the Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick.

New Miami Heat star Terry Rozier spoke to the media before he makes his debut Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies as he talks about the trade from the Charlotte Hornets and what it's like being with is new team. It is no secret that Rozier has been a Heat and Dwyane Wade fan growing up as proven by past social media posts which he later confirmed in his presser.

“It's been no secret how much love I have for Miami Heat growing up and D-Wade so this is definitely a full circle moment,” Rozier said. “I'm just happy to be back on that stage again om the playoff races and stuff like that. So it's huge.”

"It's been no secret how much love I had for the Miami HEAT growing up… this is definitely a full circle moment."@T_Rozzay3 speaks ahead of his HEAT debut tonight pic.twitter.com/2JZVreBzu9 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 24, 2024

As Rozier said, he has always appreciated the game of Wade who is the most accomplished Heat player in the organization's history. When he was still with the Hornets, he swapped jerseys with the Hall of Famer during his last season before he retired, a piece of memorabilia that he still has.

“It meant everything you know, just to get the opportunity to trade jerseys, play against him,” Rozier said. “After all these years I've been watching so so I definitely still got the jersey, that is not going anywhere.”

Terry Rozier with the Miami Heat is a match made in heaven 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Xb8gqEbUv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2024

What Rozier brings to the Heat

The Heat filled their biggest need heading into the NBA trade deadline as they needed a productive point guard that has play-making ability, but also the automatic scoring to keep up with the modern association. Miami desperately needed some boost to the offense as they have not scored 100 points in four of the last six games.

Rozier was in the midst of a career-best season averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. However, he enters a team with Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo who are also averaging more than 20 points per game. To the media, Rozier said that he doesn't want to “step on anybody's toes” as he wants Miami to “get over this hump.”

“I'm not here to step on anybody's toes,” Rozier said. “Obviously I want to be me. But you know, I'm just here to to contribute and help this team get over this hump. That's what I want to do.”

“Just the toughness for sure,” Rozier continues on what he brings to the Heat. “Definitely a guy that's not selfish. Want to want to look for my myself and look for my teammates. So definitely just being a part of the Heat culture. I think I fit right in and I'll be ready to play right away.”

It will take time for Heat to be at 100 percent chemistry with Rozier

There is no doubt that he can fit the famed “Heat Culture” that the team touts, but it is expected for the chemistry of the team to not be 100 percent right away. Rozier admits this saying that “things are not going to perfect right away,” but confident that him and his teammates will fit the pieces of the puzzle together.

“I want to take my time, things are not going to be perfect right away,” Rozier said. “Obviously, you see the assessment of the team and see how things is going but like I said, I fit the Heat culture and I'm coming right in and letting everything else take care of itself. We're all basketball players so we'll figure it out.”

A Heat spokesperson said to ClutchPoitns that Rozier will be available for the team tonight. In what capacity? Who knows as it will be the debut of Rozier Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies to start a back-to-back that continues Thursday facing his former team in the Boston Celtics.