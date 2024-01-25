Thursday will make it the fifth straight missed game for Jaquez.

Before the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics tonight in a rematch of the highly exhilarating Eastern Conference Finals series from last season's playoffs, the team will be without one key player. Rookie sensation Jaime Jaquez Jr. will once again be out for the contest according to the latest NBA injury report.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is OUT for tonight against the Celtics with the left groin strain per the latest injury report. It will be his fifth missed game. Kevin Love is questionable with a stomach illness which made him leave the game and never come back last night. #HEATCulture — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 25, 2024

Jaquez is still dealing with a left groin strain that has made him miss the last four games as Thursday night will make it five. He suffered the injury on Jan. 14 against the Charlotte Hornets where he was on a career-best start with 15 points in the first quarter, but sustained the strain in the second period.

There is some cause for concern as the UCLA product had an issue in the groin, the same area as this current one, that made him miss two weeks during the preseason. However, Jaquez told the media after the Hornets game that it isn't as severe as the last one and he embraces being available for his teammates as he played every single game before the injury.

“I take a lot of pride in being able to be available and play games, even through things that are hurting and little injuries here and there,” Jaquez said. “But I think at this point, this is something that I’ve got to take a little more serious and take some time to just recuperate and get myself to 100 percent.”

Something from yesterday regarding Jaime Jaquez Jr. who won’t play tonight at Brooklyn. He said that while the groin injury is similar to the one he suffered in the preseason, it isn’t as severe. He embraces being available for his teammates. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/6zDmeItXze — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 15, 2024

Erik Spoelstra talks about the “energy” Jaquez brings to the Heat

Ever since his absence, the Heat have played their worst basketball, even with the big three of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo all healthy and playing. Injuries have plagued Miami, so working their way back and being acclimated with each other will be a main focus. While the Heat miss him, they are being very careful with Jaquez as they don't want to cause further injury to a player that can easily be a part of the team's future.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Jaquez's absence as there are qualities and traits that the first-year player has that can impact the game. He stressed that the team misses the 22-year old's “energy” and the plays he can make in transition.

“I don't want anything to sound like an excuse, but certainly some of the in between plays that he can make something out of nothing. The energy plays in transition. Those things can impact but by no means their absences, that's not something we can use as an excuse for the beginning of the game, the last two games just in terms of energy and an effort defensively.” Spoelstra said before Friday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. “Sure, we missed some shots and that's going to happen. The seasons are long so you know, particularly outside shooting, that'll have its ebbs and flows. For the most part, we are fantastic shooting team, but we have to be able to weather storms if it's not going in. We're much better and more mentally tough and we've proven that to be able to defend regardless if we're lighting it up from three.”

Heat say that Jaime Jaquez Jr. will once again be out for the fourth straight game tomorrow against the Magic as he still deals with the groin injury. Here’s Erik Spoelstra speaking before last nights game about what it’s been missing that Jaquez brings. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/SRRnyIfIN9 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 20, 2024

Other injury updates and upcoming opponent

The only other Heat player on the injury report is veteran big-man Kevin Love who is listed as “questionable” with a stomach illness. He left Wednesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with an illness and wouldn't return, which is why we saw extended minutes for Thomas Bryant.

Besides Jaquez, the Heat are likely to be fully-powered against the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference in the Boston Celtics. There is some reinforcements as they traded for Charlotte Hornets star Terry Rozier who made his debut Wednesday as he will face his former team Thursday night.