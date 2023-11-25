Miami Heat head coach put the Cavs' court on blast when discussing Dru Smith's season-ending knee injury from Wednesday.

The Miami Heat were dealt a brutal injury blow as backup point guard Dru Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith has been one of the team's main options behind the aging Kyle Lowry and now, their depth is taking a hit.

Speaking on Friday prior to the Heat's in-season clash with the Knicks, Spoelstra had some words about the Cavs' court and the nature of Smith's injury. Via Ira Winderman:

“Spoelstra calls Dru Smith’s injury “heartbreaking.” Calls Cavs floor a “hazard.”

After the game on Wednesday in which the Heat won, Spoelstra elaborated on why he believes the Cavs' floor is a hazard for any player. Via Sports Illustrated:

“It's a dangerous floor. I don't the history of injuries here but we've had a couple near scares in previous years when guys are closing out in that corner,” Spoelstra said. “Thankfully, nobody's been injured before but it's an accident waiting to happen. You close out and all of a sudden you're going off a cliff. It's just so dangerous. As soon as he stayed down, we all knew that's probably what happened.”

Smith was averaging 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 14.6 minutes per game this season in nine outings while shooting 41.2% from three-point land. To make matters worse, Tyler Herro is also out for the Heat at the moment due to an ankle injury. He hasn't played since November 8th.

Although there's no history of serious injuries at the Rocket Mortage FieldHouse, Spoelstra's comments will certainly raise eyebrows across the Association.