We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Heat-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Miami Heat will face off with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Black Friday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Heat-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Heat defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at RocketMortgage Arena in their last game. Ultimately, they capitalized off the Cavs, who once again did not have Donovan Mitchell, as he is still out with an injury. The Heat won this game despite not having the services of either Tyler Herro (ankle injury) or Bam Adebayo (hip injury). Significantly, Kyle Lowry led the way with 28 points. Jaime Jaquez had 22 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Meanwhile, Orlando Robinson added 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Josh Richardson added 14 points. Overall, the Heat shot 52.3 percent from the field, including 57.1 percent from the triples. The Heat had 11 steals and forced 19 turnovers. Also, they won the battle of the boards 41-34.

The Knicks lost 117-100 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ultimately, they trailed 58-56 at halftime. But things fell apart in the third quarter. Significantly, Jalen Brunson led the way with 25 points but shot 7 for 15. Julius Randle added 21 points while shooting 6 for 16 while grabbing 14 rebounds. Additionally, RJ Barrett has tallied 14 points but shot 4 for 13. Immanuel Quickley had 15 points off the bench. Overall, the Knicks shot 34.8 percent from the field, including 23.7 percent from the 3-point line, and allowed the Wolves to shoot 51.3 percent from the field. The Knicks won the battle of the boards 50-44.

The Knicks won the season series 3-1. However, the Heat got the last laugh, beating the Knicks 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Heat are 6-4 in the last 10 regular-season games. Furthermore, they are 3-2 in the past five regular-season games at Madison Square Garden but went 1-2 in the playoffs.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Knicks Odds

Miami Heat: +5.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 212 (-110)

Under: 212 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Time: 7:40 PM ET/PT

TV: ESPN, Madison Square Garden Network and Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat did not have Herro or Adebayo in their last game. Furthermore, Adebayo will likely not play as he continues to recover from his injury. Herro will also be out. Ultimately, this means others must step up.

Butler is the next man up. So far, he is averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Duncan Robinson is another option as he is averaging 14.5 points per game. Also, he is shooting 47.8 percent from the field, including 43 percent from the triples. Jaquez is averaging 10.5 points per game. Overall, the Heat are mediocre at shooting, ranking 18th in field-goal shooting percentage. But they also are fourth from the 3-point line. Moreover, they are third in free-throw shooting percentage. The Heat struggle on the rim, ranking 27th in boards and 28th in blocked shots. However, they are elite at ball-handling and fundamentals, ranking sixth in turnovers.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can generate some scoring chances. Then, they must force Brunson, Randle, and Barrett into taking bad shots.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks have four star players that can make things happen. First, there is Brunson, who is averaging 24.2 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Barrett is averaging 29.8 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field. Thus, expect the Knicks to try and get him some shooting chances to help cool down the Heat. Randle is averaging 19.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. However, Randle is shooting under 30 percent and needs to improve on that mark. Quickley has been solid, averaging 15.4 points per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 44.6 percent from the field.

The Knicks are not elite shooters, ranking 28th in field-goal shooting percentage. However, they are eighth in 3-point shooting, drawing similarities with the Heat. The Knicks are also 28th in free-throw shooting. However, they shine under the rim, ranking second in rebounds. The Knicks also take care of the basketball, ranking third in turnovers. However, they are last in blocked shots.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can hit their 3-point shots. Then, they must protect the rim at all costs.

Final Heat-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The game will come down to who hits more 3-point shots. Sadly, Herro is out and is one of their better shooters from long-range. It ultimately gives the Knicks the advantage in this one. Therefore, expect the Knicks to come out firing and avenge their playoff loss to the Heat.

Final Heat-Knicks Prediction & Pick: