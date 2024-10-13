As the Miami Heat prepare to take on a loaded Eastern Conference this upcoming season, one aspect of the team that fans are excited to see is Jaime Jaquez Jr. who is entering in his second season in the NBA. There is no doubt Jaquez has been improving for his sophomore campaign as Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks on his journey Sunday afternoon.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on what he has seen from Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez would miss the open scrimmage last Monday along with the preseason opener Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets as he's dealing with a left groin strain. However, the team told ClutchPoints that he would be available to play Sunday along with Tyler Herro who also gad a groin injury and missed the scrimmage and preseason opener.

The 23-year old star impressed in his rookie season as being recognized back to back months as Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month as well as making the NBA's All-Rookie first team. Spoelstra explained what the expectation for him is going into 2024 and how teams were starting to scout him in the second half of last season.

“Probably all the external expectations on what a jump may be,” Spoelstra said on Jaquez. “It's all about impacting winning and finding different ways to do that more effectively. You know, I think for everybody else, it's just about does the scoring average go up? That's really like what probably a lot of people look at, but his impact defensively, I think will improve, feeling more comfortable in our defensive system, being able to take the challenge and do more things on that side of the floor.”

“And then offensively,” Spoelstra continued. “I think just naturally getting a better idea of how he was defended the second half of the year, how team started to scheme for him and show a little bit more attention to his touches, and particularly in the post. I think he'll make improvements in that area as well.”

Erik Spoelstra on if there is limitations with Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyler Herro

Last season, Jaquez averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field as he was crucial in filling in for Jimmy Butler when he missed time since the two share some similarities in their play style.

Coming off this current injury, there may be some concern since this is not Jaquez's first injury in the groin area as he missed time in last year's preseason and regular season. However, Spoelstra would tell ClutchPoints before Sunday's exhibition that Jaquez and Herro will play and downplayed any thought of having limitations.

“They're going to play tonight, not going to play them 40 minutes if that's what you're asking,” Spoelstra said.

Another aspect of the Heat that excite fans is how the four main stars of Butler, Herro, Terry Rozier, and Bam Adebayo will play with one another. Though, with the early injury to Herro, there could be some missed opportunities of practice, but Spoelstra would say he has seen a good amount and likes what has been displayed so far.

“We actually have seen quite a bit,” Spoelstra said. “They haven't missed as much time as they seem. So yeah, I like the progress most guys are making, along with everybody else, and we'll continue to look at them.”

At any rate, Sunday's preseason home opener against the Pelicans could be the first time fans get to see the expected starting lineup with Butler, Herro, Rozier, Adebayo, and the likely power forward in Nikola Jovic. The contest is at 3:30 p.m. (EST) where they will stay home for a back-to-back next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.