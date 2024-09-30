While the Eastern Conference gets more loaded off numerous trades with the most recent being the New York Knicks getting Karl-Anthony Towns, don't expect the Miami Heat to be rattling in their boots. During Monday's media day for the Heat, head coach Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo showed their “culture” and embraced the incoming competition.

Spoelstra would be asked about multiple teams getting better in the East and how the team's outlook is amidst the events which he humorously responded to the reporter with “you sound scared.”

“You have to be about it. And our guys are about it,” Spoelstra said. “They've done everything that I've asked them to do this offseason, from our season ending meeting, where it was raw how we were ousted by Boston, that left a feeling, and every single one of us in the locker room. Anybody that's new, which we're excited about, the new players and talent, particularly young talent, that we've added to the locker room, they've inherited all of those feelings. So we had very specific intentions of what our off season would look like. Ultimately, you have to be about that competition.”

“Everything can look however you want to look on paper,” Spoelstra continued. “Boston can say whatever they want to say, they've earned it. They beat all of us and they were crowned so they can feel however they want to feel going into this season with that said, still have to earn it. It's a new season, New Year. There will be a bunch of teams that are gunning for that title. Our guys like that world where you have to earn it, you have to take what you want out of this league, and you can't be afraid of the competition.”

Heat's Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo exude confidence despite better East

Talking about some of the East teams that boosted their rosters, the Knicks added Towns as said along with Mikal Bridges and the Philadelphia 76ers added Paul George as well as former Heat star Caleb Martin. Butler would have a response that perfectly fits his attitude and confidence.

“Good for those teams, they're gearing up for another season just like us,” Butler said. “We got better as well. So when we come across those dates on the calendar we'll see how we matchup.”

The talk of the town was always the West being the toughest conference, but Adebayo would proclaim that the East is an underrated choice as the more competitive area.

“I feel like the East is sneaking up on people more than they think,” Adebayo said. “For me we keep the main thing…the main thing. A basketball game has to be played. All the lineups and everything look good, it looks good on paper, but at the end of the day, we still gotta go out there and play ball.”

Miami has been one of the teams that has been in contention in the East since they acquired Jimmy Butler as they have been to two NBA Finals and three conference title games. They most recently had a chance for gold in 2022, but lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games and had to witness their rivals in the Boston Celtics win it all in 2023.

The Heat were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs to the Celtics as they look to prove the doubters wrong again in 2024. They will prepare in training camp starting Tuesday in preparation for the regular season opener on Oct. 23 against the Orlando Magic.