Nearly a decade after LeBron James’ abrupt departure from the Miami Heat in 2014, its ripple effects may be influencing how Pat Riley handles Jimmy Butler’s future with the franchise. According to longtime sports journalist and radio show host Dan Le Batard, Riley’s reaction to LeBron’s exit could serve as a blueprint for how the Heat president approaches Butler’s upcoming decision.

James’ 2014 return to Cleveland following Miami’s NBA Finals loss to the San Antonio Spurs left Riley both blindsided and angered. Reflecting in Ian Thomsen’s 2018 book The Soul of Basketball, Riley admitted to feeling “livid” in the days following LeBron’s exit, citing the sudden collapse of a team that he believed could have won five or six championships within a decade. Despite eventually coming to terms with the move, Riley reportedly remained deeply affected by the loss, which stripped him not only of titles but of control.

“The reason the thing that LeBron hurt so much wasn’t just that he took the titles with him, and just the embarrassment, is that there was no move after.” Le Batard explained on his radio show. “Like there was no I could punish him now, that’s it, he’s got his freedom and there’s nothing I can do about this embarrassment. I would not want to work for that man after I’ve embarrassed him.”

Now, facing a similar scenario with Butler, Riley might look to avoid past mistakes. Butler, who holds a player option in his contract for next season, could test free agency, leaving the Heat powerless after February’s trade deadline. Until then, however, Riley retains influence over Butler’s next move.

Le Batard suggested Riley’s experience with LeBron could potentially drive him to exercise control in trade negotiations. While Butler may have preferences regarding his next team, Riley holds the power to send him elsewhere before the deadline, potentially choosing a destination that doesn’t align with Butler’s wishes.

“I will say that having seen him go through that and having seen him really legitimately hurt by that, that I wouldn’t be surprised in this circumstance that he finds the urge to be petty about it. ‘I’ll send you to Utah, like you’re not going to win this with me if all the offers are equal, you’re not going to be the one who publicly embarrasses me. Here’s another suspension, here’s another suspension.'”.

While Le Batard acknowledges this strategy risks alienating Butler and minimizing the team’s return, the emotional stakes could play a role.

“I don’t think that’s a wise game to play with Jimmy Butler. I don’t think that they’re doing this is the way to do this if you want anything that maximizes return on Jimmy Butler. But I don’t know for sure that the pettiness of being embarrassed this way wouldn't’ grab somebody in a real human way.

While there doesn't seen to be a robust trade market for Jimmy Butler, the Phoenix Suns appear to be in pursuit of the multi-time All-Star. But, a potential Jimmy Butler trade to a contender will hinge on Riley's willingness to grant him what he wants. As the trade deadline approaches, all eyes are on Riley and the Heat to see whether history will shape the way the franchise navigates its future dealings with Butler and if it will be a precursor to how the Heat will deal with other stars that look to play for their organization in the future.