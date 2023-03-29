Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to a neck injury. Unsurprisingly, without their best player, the Heat lost to the Raptors by a final score of 106-92 behind 26 points and nine rebounds from Pascal Siakam. So when the Heat visit the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night to play Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and the New York Knicks, every Heat fan will surely be dying to know: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Knicks

The Heat have Butler listed as probable for Wednesday’s showdown with neck soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Gabe Vincent (back spasms) is questionable to play for Miami.

Butler, 33, is in his 12th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Heat franchise. He’s averaging 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 60 appearances this season (all starts).

The Houston, Texas native is shooting the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Butler’s current 53.0% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Expect Wednesday’s matchup between the Knicks and Heat to go down to the wire, regardless of if Butler is in the lineup. After all, both teams are fighting for playoff positioning at this point of the season and have a lot on the line. But with regard to the question, Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is probably.