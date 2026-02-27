The Atlanta Braves promoted Walt Weiss as manager this offseason, giving him his second opportunity to lead the way for a franchise. During an interview, Weiss revealed what kind of role starting pitcher Chris Sale will play for this team in his first year as the manager.

While talking with the MLB Network, Weiss claims that Sale is one of the best players he's been around throughout his career. Whether he's been a teammate or a coach, Weiss loves what the veteran pitcher brings to the table.

“Yeah, one of the most impressive big leaguers I've ever been around,” said Weiss about Sale. “And I've been around for a little bit. You take all things into consideration. The way he works, the way he competes, the way he treats people, he's got zero diva in him. As a guy, that's a Hall of Famer. Just a simple guy that cares about everybody but himself. He's a gem.”

Walt Weiss is gearing up for his first season at the helm for the @Braves! The Atlanta skipper shares some of the managerial influences he's had in his career, Chris Sale's importance to this team and more. MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/7JxBLLPtcM — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 27, 2026

Article Continues Below

Chris Sale, who turns 37 at the end of March, will be entering his 16th season in MLB (missed the 2020 campaign due to an injury). He's been incredibly efficient throughout his career, serving as one of the top pitchers in the league since 2010.

He signed with Atlanta in 2024, where he immediately became the club's ace. Sale was as good as ever last season, as the nine-time All-Star ended the 2025 campaign with a 2.58 ERA and 1.066 WHIP while recording 165 strikeouts through 125.2 innings pitched. He is expected to remain in the ace role in Atlanta this coming season.

The Braves signed Chris Sale to a one-year, $27 million contract extension on Tuesday, February 24. That deal keeps him on the roster through the 2027 season and comes with a $30 million club option for 2028.