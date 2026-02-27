We've learned throughout time that NBA players have more skills than just playing basketball, as some have ventured out and become actors to an extent. Whether it's making a cameo in a movie, or them being the star, athletes have shown they can do more than what you see in between the lines of a basketball court. Stephen Curry hasn't been featured in many movies, but he's made voice appearances in a few.

The latest was GOAT, where he was a voice actor and co-producer of the animinated move. Brian Windhorst shared on the Hoop Collective that he went to see the movie.

“I went with my son's basketball team to see the GOAT movie, Steph Curry's movie,” Windhorst said. “I don't know if it's his movie.”

He then decided to rank the movie over a LeBron James classic.

“Awesome. With all due respect to Space Jam 2, GOAT is the GOAT. That's all I'm going to say,” Windhorst said.

It's hard to know if other people agree with Windhorst's take, but many enjoyed Space Jam 2 and what it had to offer as a new era version of the first one, which starred Michael Jordan.

Article Continues Below

This also doesn't seem to be a subtle shot at James from Windhorst, even though both had some jabs for each other last season.

James went on the Pat McAfee Show last season and spoke about Windhorst.

“I've seen Brian Windhorst on one of these shows not too long ago… This guy says he's like my f—— best friend,” James said. “These guys are just weird.”

Windhorst responded with respect and honesty instead of hatred.

“LeBron doesn’t owe me anything. I owe him a lot. He has been a great friend to my hometown and my alma mater. That I would stand on. Anything else, I would never say or never stand on,” Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland.