The Miami Heat suffered another tough loss on Tuesday night, this time falling to the Toronto Raptors, 106-92. The Heat were without Jimmy Butler in this one, with the Miami talisman nursing a neck injury. There’s no denying that Miami missed the services of Butler against a shorthanded Raptors side.

Former NBA superstar turned Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady had some choice words for the Heat after seeing them succumb to Toronto. In his mind, T-Mac firmly believes that Miami should blow it all up this offseason:

“They got to revamp this,” McGrady said. “… Without Jimmy Butler, they don’t have great athleticism on their team. I think they’re a slow team, and for the players that they have, they need someone to get them shots.”

"They got to revamp this… Without Jimmy Butler, they don't have great athleticism on their team, I think they're a slow team and for the players that they have, they need someone to get them shots." Tracy McGrady on the Heat pic.twitter.com/ItbEaaax25 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 29, 2023

It seems that McGrady remains convinced that the team should still build around Jimmy Butler as their cornerstone player. As he said, without Butler in the mix, the Heat flounder, which was the case on Tuesday against a Raptors side that did not have Gary Trent Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Will Barton, and Dalano Banton available.

According to T-Mac, the Heat lack that one-on-one scorer outside of Butler, which in today’s NBA, will almost inevitably lead to their demise. Tyler Herro actually went off against the Raptors, scoring a game-high 33 points with six triples. McGrady did not seem too impressed, though. To belabor his point, Miami still lost despite Herro’s strong individual performance.

Is Tracy McGrady right? Should the Miami Heat do a full revamp this summer?