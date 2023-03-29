Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

In the middle of a heated playoff race, it’s only natural for uber-competitive professional athletes to invest a ton of emotions, and, perhaps, lose their cool in the process. That’s exactly what happened to New York Knicks forward Julius Randle after he felt like he was on the receiving end of a bump from Orlando Magic sophomore Franz Wagner.

However, in the middle of his anger at the non-call, Randle proceeded to take out his frustration on teammate Immanuel Quickley as well, even though the Knicks guard was merely trying to prevent the Knicks All-Star from getting into further trouble.

Nevertheless, Julius Randle clarified that his dust-up with Quickley isn’t indicative of any further troubles brewing underneath the Knicks’ surface.

“Whatever happens within our teams, happens within our teams,” Randle said, per SNY. “I’m not gonna go into any specifics of how we handle things but at the end of the day, we’re a team, we’re good, and we’re just focused on winning.”

"We're a team, we're good and we're just focused on winning." Julius Randle talks about moving on from the incident in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/1LNcQpUQEB — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 27, 2023

Of course, Immanuel Quickley is just looking out for his team, as the Knicks sorely need Julius Randle’s shot creation to help stem the tide amid Jalen Brunson’s absence. However, when someone is in the middle of an emotional outburst, sometimes the best thing to do is just ride out that wave instead of imploring them to calm down. After all, telling someone to calm down tends to have the opposite effect.

Still, while screaming at your own teammate isn’t necessarily a good look, it sure looks like the Knicks players and coaches have handled this situation behind the scenes, their 111-106 defeat to the Magic notwithstanding. Knicks fans will be hoping that that is the case, especially with the postseason on the docket.