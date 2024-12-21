As the Miami Heat take on the Orlando Magic in the second game of a back-to-back, there are some questions about the availability of star Jimmy Butler. During the Heat's loss to the Oklahoma Cty Thunder on Friday night, Butler left the game in the first quarter due to a stomach illness as the team has announced his listing for the game.

Here's everything we know about Jimmy Butler's injury and his playing status vs the Magic.

Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Magic

Miami announced via their X, formerly Twitter, page that Butler is “doubtful” for the game with the illness as Kevin Love (personal reasons) and Josh Richardson (heel) are out.

Before Butler left the game, it would appear it was due to an ankle injury as he looked to have twisted it on a turnover with 4:41 left in the first quarter. However, he would go to the bench, ask for an item from a trainer, and then go straight to the locker room where the team announced he left the game because Butler was “feeling ill.”

It would later be specified as a “stomach illness” that he appeared to have going into the game judging by Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra's response about the situation.

“I'm not thinking any other thought,” Spoelstra said. “No, if guys say they can go, we're going right now.”

As a Heat spokesperson told ClutchPoints Friday night, Butler would not travel with the team to Orlando, but there would be a possibility that he re-join the team. Still, the “doubtful” listing leads to the fact that Butler is most likely to miss Saturday's game against the in-state rival.

Heat had to adjust “on the fly” without Jimmy Butler in loss to Thunder

Spoelstra spoke about how the team had to adjust on the fly when Butler came out suddenly.

“That's a very good defense, so are we,” Spoelstra said. “I think this was probably a throwback game, just in terms of how many efforts were made on both sides of the floor, but they're active. When you have open windows, you have to be able to attack, take advantage of them, or they're gone. And that's the best thing that happens if they're gone, like you know, the worst thing is it can be a deflection steal, which they did that a handful of times, but, you know, for the most part, I thought we managed that.”

“In terms of some of the finer points of execution that certainly could have been better,” Spoelstra continued. “But doing it on the fly without Jimmy, you know, you just got to do whatever you have to do to try to get it to a possession game. We're pretty, pretty close to that. There were some swing possessions, offense and defense, both, both ends of the court the last three, four minutes that could have gone more in our favor. You know, that's the unfortunate thing.”

Players such as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro would cite a “next-man-up” mentality with Butler absent as they both had productive games. Even the Heat center had to get seven stitches to get back in the game.

Amidst Butler and the Heat involved in trade rumors, there is no doubt it will be amplified with the illness, but the team still has a season to play which continues Saturday against the Magic.