ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Heat will head north to face the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. It's the Battle of Florida in Orlando as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Heat-Magic prediction and pick.

The Heat leads the head-to-head series 79-60. Recently, the Magic demolished the Heat 116-97 in Miami on October 23, 2024. The Heat are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Magic. Yet, the Magic are 3-2 over the past five games against the Heat at Amway Center.

Here are the Heat-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Magic Odds

Miami Heat: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Orlando Magic: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 209.5 (-110)

Under: 209.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Magic

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FDSF and FDSS

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat recently got a boost when Nikola Jovic returned to the lineup. Having him in the lineup helps tremendously for a Miami team that is mired in trade rumors and struggling to stay above ground. Overall, the Heat will need all the players they can get as they play the second end of back-to-back games.

Tyler Herro is the first player the Heat rely on. While he has been the leading scorer for the Heat, he has had some struggles at times. Significantly, Herro chucked 17 three-point shots, making only four. Jimmy Butler continues to have good games. Amazingly, he went off last Monday for 35 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists, accomplishing a triple-double. While he has been linked to trade rumors, he continues to play well, even with the noise.

Bam Adebayo remains a stout third option. Ultimately, he did well on Monday with 15 points while shooting 6 for 12 from the floor. Terry Rozier has been inconsistent. He has had games where he only had five points (1 for 6 against the Toronto Raptors) and none (0 for 3) against the Phoenix Suns over the last few weeks.

These players represent a team that is 22nd in field-goal shooting percentage. However, when they shoot well, they usually hit three-point shots, as the Heat rank seventh from the triples. The Heat are also solid at the charity stripe, ranking 12th in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, Miami does a solid job on the boards, ranking 15th in rebounds. The Heat have done a great job at handling the rock, ranking third in turnovers. Unfortunately, that does not matter on the defensive end, as the Heat are last in the NBA in blocked shots.

The Heat will cover the spread if Herro and Butler can shoot the ball well. Then, they must defend the rim well and not let the Magic go on a run.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The last few weeks have been difficult, as the Magic lost Franz Wagner indefinitely two weeks ago. Since then, the already short-handed Magic (Paolo Banchero is still out) have gone 1-3 over four games.

Jalen Suggs has had to shoulder the load. Unfortunately, even he is injured now, as he sustained an ankle injury in the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Suggs seems to be okay, it's something to watch. Meanwhile, Moritz Wagner has stepped in for his brother and Banchero, going off for a career-high 32 points against the New York Knicks last weekend.

These guys back a team that has struggled to shoot the rock, ranking 23rd in field-goal shooting percentage. Additionally, it gets worse when they attempt shots from long range, as the Magic are last in three-point shooting percentage. The Magic have been solid at the charity stripe, ranking 12th in free-throw shooting percentage. Yet, they have struggled on the boards, ranking 26th in rebounds. The Magic have also had some ups and downs at handling the basketball, ranking 17th in turnovers. Regardless, they make up for it on the defensive end, being the best shot-blocking team in the NBA.

The Magic will cover the spread if Wagner can convert on his shooting chances and control the game's pace. Then, they must defend the rim well.

Final Heat-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Heat are 11-13 against the spread, while the Magic are 16-12-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Heat are 5-7 against the spread on the road, while the Magic are 9-2-1 against the odds at home. The Heat are 2-2 against the odds when facing the Southeast Division, while the Magic are 4-0 against the spread when facing the Southeast. Furthermore, the Heat are 2-2 against the spread when they have no rest and 1-2 against the odds when they have a rest disadvantage.

The Heat have more health than the Magic right now. Despite playing on no rest, it's difficult to not pick the Heat to cover the spread here, with the Magic missing their two best players.

Final Heat-Magic Prediction & Pick: Heat +1 (-110)