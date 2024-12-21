The Miami Heat had a big clash with the Western Conference leading Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, but it appears as if they're going to have finish the game a little short-handed. Heat star Jimmy Butler left the game in the first half due to an illness and will not return, the team announced via social media. The Heat, who came into the game at 13-11, were down only single digits in the second quarter as of publication.

With Butler out for the remainder of the game, they Heat will certainly need players like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to step up. Prior to leaving the game, Butler hadn't taken a shot and had two assists in seven minutes. Herro was leading the way for the Heat at halftime with a team-high 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Coming into the game against the Thunder, the Heat upgraded both Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic to available while they downgraded Josh Richardson to out as he deals with a heel injury. Jimmy Butler's illness moving forward is certainly something to monitor for the Heat.

Butler has been the subject of trade rumors recently and his name has come up in headlines. He has the opportunity to hit free agency in the offseason should he decline his player option. Otherwise his current contract runs through next season and he will hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason of 2026.

Butler is still playing at an All-Star level and is an asset to either the Heat, or another team should they opt to trade him. He's appeared in 19 games this season at a little over 32 minutes per game.

He's been averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 55.2 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.2 percent shooting from free-throw line.