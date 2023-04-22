Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry put together a forgettable performance in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored five points — on 2-for-5 shooting from the field and 1-for-3 from behind the three-point arc — grabbed four rebounds, and dished out three assists in a game the Heat lost by a final score of 138-122. Still, when Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and the Bucks visit the Kaseya Center on Saturday night to play the Heat, every Heat fan will want to know: Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Bucks?

Kyle Lowry injury status vs. Bucks

The Heat have Lowry listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with left knee soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Tyler Herro (right hand surgery) will sit out for Miami.

Kyle Lowry, 37, is in his 17th year in the NBA and second as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 55 appearances this season (44 starts).

The former Villanova star struggled to score the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Lowry’s 40.4% field-goal percentage was his lowest since the 2012-13 season.

Expect the Heat to lose to the Bucks at home on Saturday, regardless of if Lowry is in the lineup. After all, the Bucks have been dominant on the road all year, as they finished the regular season with a 26-15 road record, the best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Bucks, the answer is maybe.