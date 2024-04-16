It's going to be an exciting postseason for the Miami Heat as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament as for further success, everybody will have to be at their best in a huge atmosphere. The wild card for this game and possibly in the team's playoff hopes will be Heat star Jaime Jaquez Jr. who is still in the midst of his rookie season.
He has impressed throughout the season as being a jack-of-all-trades player for Miami as he was selected with the 18th overall pick and has been considered the “steal” of the draft. He played all four years at UCLA where he's been involved in a ton of big contests in the national tournament, including a Final Four appearance in 2021 where he started for the Bruins.
With the 18th pick as said before, the Heat chose a player in Jaquez who not only fits the system and has the mindset mentally to fit with the group, but also his big-game past. Jaquez said to ClutchPoints after Tuesday's practice that he believes that experience will help him in the postseason, while acknowledging that “it's a different level.”
“Being in big time games in college, I mean, obviously, it's a different level, but I feel as if the intensity and the will to win is about the same,” Jaquez said. “You're playing for, you know, something a lot bigger than yourself, you know, one of these games you can lose, you go home, and kind of take that same mentality into this play-in game.”
Asked Jaime Jaquez Jr. about his immense collegiate experience in big games and what he can take from that this postseason.
"Being in big time games in college, it's obviously a different level, I feel the intensity and the will to win is about the same…"
Erik Spoelstra talks about Jaquez's big-game experience
This was a trait that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra touted throughout the whole season when Jaquez was producing at a high level leading to two Eastern Conference rookie of the month awards. Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints that “we'll find out” what the postseason shows for the rookie, but credits how “poised” Jaquez has been as this last stretch has shown his room to grow.
“Yeah, we'll find out, the playoffs always let you know, but he's been very poised this season. And I think this last stretch has showed you that he has a capacity to grow and to learn. Early on, I don't think he was on a scouting report,” Spoelstra said. “And then that changed how to deal with some injuries and missed time. But since he's been back and got into a rhythm, he's an improved player. You know, the stats may be different because we have all of our guys right now. He's not getting all the usage that he was getting in December, but he's an improved player. You need what what he's improved at in terms of decision making, passing. his defense, those things you need in the postseason.”
Asked Erik Spoelstra about Jaime Jaquez Jr. and if he feels his immense collegiate experience in big games will help him for the postseason.
"We'll find out, but he's been poised, I think this last stretch has shown you that he has the capacity to grow and learn…"
Jaquez talks about getting back in to a groove after hitting a rookie wall
Jaquez was getting major opportunity earlier in the season, especially when Heat star Jimmy Butler was out for a significant amount of time, as with the two sharing some similarities, he was inserted into that role and excelled. However, as players got healthier, he would hit the inevitable “rookie wall” and racked some injuries, but still has been heavily involved in the Heat's rotation as the UCLA product feels he is getting back to a good level.
“Yeah, definitely,” Jaquez said when asked if he feels he's getting back a groove. “I even think even a little before that, I feel like I caught like a second wind throughout the season, as a way I would describe it. And, you know, body's feeling good, energy levels are high really, excited to get to the postseason.”
What Jaquez has appreciated about his first season with Heat
While Jaquez and the Heat hope for many more postseason games in the near future, the rookie's regular season has come to an end. After Tuesday's practice, he spoke to the media about what he's appreciated now being in the NBA for a whole year.
“I just appreciate, there's one thing of being a fan and and to be a part of this league. I feel like it's a much deeper appreciation, just for how well we're taking care of, being able to play in front of great fans throughout the country,” Jaquez said. “And I've just been so appreciative of everything, I got to meet so many great people, make great teammates and friends and memories for this first year. I got a deep appreciation even more so than being a fan, being able to understand what it's all about.”
Jaquez ended the regular season on a good note scoring 18 and 20 points respectively in the final two games against the Toronto Raptors and is looking to make an impact as soon as Wednesday against the 76ers. If Miami beats Philadelphia, they face the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, if not, they face the winner of the Chicago Bulls-Atlanta Hawks matchup in the tourney where the winner takes on the Boston Celtics.