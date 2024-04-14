The Miami Heat are preparing for their final game of the regular season Sunday afternoon as they take on the Toronto Raptors and know their pathway for what is to come in the postseason. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke to the media before the finale about his reflection on the year, crucial injuries to the team, and the veteran leadership.
There is no doubt that it has been an up and down rollercoaster of a season for Miami as it continues on game 82 where even if they win Sunday afternoon, they have to rely on other teams in the hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament. Throughout the year, the Heat has dealt with a lot of moving parts due to injuries resulting in different tides of winning streaks and losing skids.
Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints before the integral outing that while the postseason will let the team know their full assessment, they have “certainly experienced a lot together.” While there are a bunch of words that can be used to describe the Heat's season as a whole, the long-time head coach uses “eventful,” adding on that they have been developing the traits he likes to see from the team.
“The playoffs will let us know. But we've certainly experienced a lot together. That's for sure. It's been an eventful season,” Spoelstra said. “Many different things have happened, but I think as long as your team approaches all those experiences the right way, you're gaining something from it. And then developing some collective grit and toughness, all of that. Definitely can be a benefit. And then we'll find out.”
Even though they have one game left and possibly more, asked Erik Spoelstra about reflecting on the regular season and the rollercoaster that’s it been:
“The playoffs will let us know but we certainly have experienced a lot together. It’s been an eventful season…” #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/8KBfLToOZN
— Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 14, 2024
Spoelstra updates on injuries to Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson
While the team is healthy for the most part, they are still dealing with key absences to Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson who both will miss their fourth straight after being ruled out for the regular season finale. As they deal with neck and back injuries respectively, Spoelstra said that the recovery “has been good.”
“It has been good for both of those guys,” Spoelstra said. “Their bodies will let us know, they're making progress. I know how badly both of them want to be out here right now, but we'll just continue treating them.”
Erik Spoelstra on Duncan Robinson and Terry Rozier’s recovery:
“It’s been good for both of those guys, their bodies will let us know…” #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/WJdwFh58Kt
— Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 14, 2024
Spoelstra praises Heat's veteran leadership
Even though injuries have been a constant trend this season where significant players miss time, the veteran leadership of the Heat has taken a front row seat and weathered the storms as much as possible. This will be extremely huge for the postseason as players like Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, the recently acquired Patty Mills, and others have that trait which Spoelstra adores.
“Well, the experience for sure is something that's valuable for our locker room. Everybody respects him [Mills] and his approach every single day is was world class. And you can see why he's had the career that he's had and why all the better teams have tried to acquire over the years,” Spoelstra said about Mills which leads to him talking about the veterans in the locker room. “I think in general, our overall experience is high. That's one of the positives, you know, with this group, they have a lot of corporate knowledge of how we want to play and we've had a lot of playoff games together with our core guys. Those guys have been in a lot of big playoff moments, home and away that tends to matter in this league, doesn't guarantee anything, obviously. But you can turn to that you know when you have a lot of moving parts during a regular season, you know that the core group has been together for a long time.”
Postseason pathway still hidden for Miami
Before the Heat look to win two straight in the final matchup against Toronto, they are 45-36 which puts them eighth in the tightly packed Eastern Conference. However, they can finish anywhere from fifth to eighth with the goal of avoiding the play-in tourney.
Besides Miami winning, they need the Orlando Magic and either the Philadelphia 76ers or Indiana Pacers to lose if they want to be sixth and sneak out of the tourney. To get fifth, every scenario needs to happen, so it will be a stressful afternoon for Heat fans.
According to Basketball Reference's Playoff Probabilities Report, Miami has a 16.4 percent chance to get sixth and a 3.8 percent chance to get fifth. The Heat also have a 37.1 percent chance to get seventh and host a play-in game and 24.7 percent chance to stay at eighth.