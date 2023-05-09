David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Playoff Jimmy Butler is a real thing. The Milwaukee Bucks found that out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and the New York Knicks are finding that out in their second round series against the Miami Heat. Butler injured his ankle in Game 1 of this series and sat out Game 2. He has played in both games on the Heat’s home floor and his performance in Game 4 was a big reason for the win. Butler took advantage of the Knicks defense and found his open teammates throughout the game. After the game, Butler spoke about how the way the Knicks are guarding him works to his and the Heat’s advantage as per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Jimmy Butler on all the attention he received tonight from Knicks defense: “I actually love being double teamed because that just means one of my teammates is open. If I don’t find them, somebody is going to find them and I get to see if I can score over a double team.” — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 9, 2023

Jimmy Butler finished Game 4 with a team-high 27 points while shooting 9-17 from the field and 8-9 from the free-throw line. What stood out the most, however, was Butler’s ten assists. Throughout the NBA Playoffs so far, Butler has been averaging a playoff career-high 34.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 56.4 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from three-point range and 75.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the regular season, Butler averaged 22.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals with shooting splits of 53.9 percent shooting from the field, 35 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Butler’s elevation of play from the regular season to the playoffs is legit. He can help the Heat eliminate the Knicks in Game 5 and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.