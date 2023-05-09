Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jimmy Butler not only powered the Miami Heat to a 3-1 playoff series lead against the New York Knicks, but he also made history by breaking a LeBron James franchise record.

On Monday, Butler led the way for the Heat again as they took down the Knicks, 109-101. The veteran forward tallied 27 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks, countering the big performance from New York’s Jalen Brunson who had 32 points.

In the process, Butler has surpassed LeBron for the most 25-5-10 playoff games by a Heat player. Jimmy Buckets now has five of such games, while James has four during his short stint with Miami, per Stat Muse.

Butler has done it twice this 2023 NBA Playoffs. Aside from his latest performance against the Knicks, he also achieved the feat during Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks when he exploded for 35 points, five boards and 11 dimes.

There’s no denying that Jimmy Butler is the key cog that keeps Miami going. Their only loss so far in the series with the Knicks was when Butler was out due to a knee injury. They would have probably swept New York already had he not been sidelined.

It remains to be seen if Butler can keep his insane run going. But based on what he has shown so far, there’s really no reason to doubt Butler and the Heat at this point.

Game 5 of the Heat-Knicks series continues on Wednesday, with the series shifting back to Madison Square Garden.